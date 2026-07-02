SCV SELPA encourages families to learn about Child Find services 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area, in collaboration with its member school districts, is reminding families and community members that free special education evaluations are available for children and youth who may have disabilities and require specialized educational support.

Through its ongoing Child Find efforts, the SCV SELPA is committed to identifying, locating, and evaluating children from birth through age 21 who may be eligible for special education and related services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you can contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

All referrals are considered confidential and services for eligible children are provided at no cost. The parent or legal guardian retains the right to refuse services and are provided other procedural safeguards under federal and state law.

Local school district special education offices can be found as listed below:

• Castaic Union School District, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355; 661-257-4500.

• Newhall School District, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355; 661-291-4000.

• Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355; 661-294-5300.

• Sulphur Springs Union School District, 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351; 661-252-5131.

• William S. Hart Union High School District, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350; 661-259-0033.

If you have concerns about a child’s development or learning, you can contact your local school district or the Santa Clarita Valley SELPA for additional information: SCV SELPA, 26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350; or, 661-259-0033.