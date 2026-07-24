SCV Water kicking off recycled water projects 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will soon begin a conversion project to expand the use of recycled water in Santa Clarita to Fair Oaks Park (17468 Honey Maple St., Santa Clarita) and nearby city of Santa Clarita street medians, the agency announced in a news release.

The project, approved by the SCV Water board of directors at its meeting on July 21, is expected to result in 250,000 square feet of landscaping converted, as well as 11.4 million gallons of potable water being available for residential and commercial use each year.

“The Fair Oaks Park and city median projects represent a significant positive step for water use efficiency and long-term sustainability in the Santa Clarita Valley,” SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens said in the release. “Every drop of recycled water used means a larger supply of drinking water is available to our customers for important and critical daily activities like cooking, laundry and staying hydrated.”

In February 2024, SCV Water completed the Vista Canyon Recycled Water Main Extension (Phase 2B) project, expanding the infrastructure needed to deliver and use recycled water along Lost Canyon Road and the surrounding area, south of State Route 14. The Fair Oaks Park and city medians conversion will convert existing irrigation systems from potable to recycled water, which will be served via the Vista Canyon Water Factory located within the Vista Canyon development.

The project represents the first customer conversion project implemented through SCV Water’s Purple PREP (Planning, Readiness & Effectuating Program) process, which was developed to assist customers with converting irrigation systems. Construction on the project is anticipated to be completed this winter.

Purple PREP is designed to reduce or eliminate customer conversion costs and remove barriers to recycled water adoption. More information about SCV Water’s Purple PREP initiative, as well as recycled water use in the Santa Clarita Valley, can be found on the Agency’s website at yourSCVwater.com/recycled-water.