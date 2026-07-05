‘Star’ Fire, ‘National’ Fire ignite in SCV 

A fire, dubbed the “Star Fire,” broke out on the block of 25000 block of Twain Place in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday night, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

While no information was officially released about the causes of the fires, they both broke out as residents, many using illegal fireworks, celebrated the Fourth of July.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:19 p.m. and arrived about nine minutes later, according to Pauline McGee, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

McGee said that the fire had a first alarm with 115 people on the scene working to extinguish it. She added that the fire was about 2 acres in medium to heavy brush going uphill.

Evacuation warnings were issued at 9:37 p.m. for the STV-OAKS zone, but were lifted by 10:07 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

There were no injuries reported, and no structures threatened, McGee said.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 9:54 p.m., McGee added.

On the other side of town and about a little over an hour later, the “National Fire” was in full swing on the 27700 block of Iris Court in Canyon Country, McGee said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the working quarter-acre fire in the back of hills at 11:11 p.m., McGee added.

The fire was going at a light rate of speed in medium brush near a single-family residence, McGee said. The fire also had a first alarm of 115 people working on the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and no structures were threatened, McGee said.

The fire was knocked down at 11:23 p.m., and the cause was unknown, she said.

The call closed at 1:02 a.m., according to McGee.