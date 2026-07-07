Temps to rise through Friday  

L.A. County Public Health officials warned that temperatures are on the rise throughout the county this week, passing along a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

Lisa Phillips, NWS meteorologist, said temperatures could approach triple digits on the hottest days of the week, forecast to be Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperatures are expected to linger in the mid-90s in the hottest areas as the highs for most of the week. Castaic and Saugus appeared to be the warmest, based on NWS predictions.

The NWS has three levels of heat watch in order of severity, per its website: heat advisory; extreme heat watch; and extreme heat warning. She added that the advisory was the “lowest level of concern,” adding that there was a reason it was issued.

“It just means … we’re starting to get warmer. People, like sensitive populations, will be more vulnerable, and to kind of give people a heads up,” she said in a phone interview Monday. “So, this is just a heat advisory, but stay tuned, things can change.”

She also said there’s a current high-pressure system over the region, which is why the heat is expected to relent somewhat heading into the weekend, when the temperatures are expected to be several degrees cooler.

Public Health officials shared reminders for people who might have to be out in the heat.

“It’s important to know how to recognize and help someone who is experiencing a heat-related illness,” according to an email from Public Health. “Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast and strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.”

County officials also offered advice for individuals who may be inside without air conditioning during the heat wave: Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water; take cool showers or baths; use your stove and oven as little as possible; visit a county cooling center or a facility such as the mall with air conditioning.

Public Health also shared an NWS website that allows people to assess their heat risk based on the forecast: bit.ly/4fnhALa.