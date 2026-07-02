Woman brings drum circle for seniors to Castaic 

Valencia resident Robin Blate is bringing her drum circle to seniors in Castaic, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Remo Music Center. Blate will be hosting her drum circle every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

After losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blate picked up drumming and fell in love with it. Now, she wants to share the joy and love with her fellow community members.

“A dream came true for me because I’ve been doing the kids’ drum circle, just assisting for five years. And now, my dream was to actually facilitate my own drum circle for seniors, and that is going to be starting July 9th,” Blate said.

Blate added that group drumming and playing music is great for physical health, mental well-being, cognitive function, stress, anxiety and the most important for seniors – social connection. She said she is passionate about what she is doing.

“And you know seniors; some don’t even want to leave their apartments or homes. They’re very content. They watch TV, and they read or do whatever. And so, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to reach the community,” Blate said.

When asked what people could expect from the free drum circle, Blate simply said to have fun, meet new people, and enjoy the moment, “one beat at a time.”

The address for Remo Music Center is 28101 Industry Drive, Valencia. For more information about the center, go to Remo.com/rmc.