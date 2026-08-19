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Hart dance team to host youth clinic Aug. 29 

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Hart High School dance team. Courtesy photo,.
Hart High School dance team. Courtesy photo,.
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News release 

The award-winning Hart High School dance team is hosting a youth clinic on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18 and no previous dance experience is required. 

Participants will also have the opportunity to perform with the team at the Hart varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 4. The cost of the clinic is $45. For more information and to register, visit www.hartdanceteam.com/bulletin-board

Hart High School is located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall. 

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News Release

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