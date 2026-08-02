2.7 magnitude earthquake in Stevenson Ranch  

The epicenter of a 2.7 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday afternoon was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at approximately 1:56 p.m. and was measured to have a depth of 4.3 kilometers, the USGS stated. In the scale of intensity, the 2.7 quake was considered a “weak” temblor.

According to the USGS, the quake was felt as far south as the Simi Valley area.

A 2.8 quake was recorded earlier this year in the Castaic area of the SCV, with the epicenter reported in the Castaic Lake Recreation Area. It was felt as far northeast as the Quartz Hill area of the Antelope Valley and as far south as Simi Valley.

Southern California’s high level of seismic activity is a result of tectonic motion, according to the USGS, and the San Andreas Fault crosses through the largest mountains in the area and runs near communities including Parkfield, Frazier Park — which is approximately 43 miles north of the SCV — Palmdale, Wrightwood and other areas in San Bernardino County.