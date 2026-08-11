SCV Young Marine chosen for American history trip 

Local Young Marine Bailey Kehoe got the opportunity of a lifetime when she was chosen for the Great American History Adventure, a 10-day trip through the East Coast looking at historic locations, including stops during the Fourth of July weekend.

Kehoe, 16, was one of 12 Young Marines chosen for the trip, and said the experience did not set in for her until a few days remained on the trip.

Kehoe said they got to walk around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., toured Betsy Ross’ home in Philadelphia, and went to Mount Vernon in northern Virginia.

Photo courtesy of Bailey Kehoe.

“To be chosen for this trip, it was one person from each Young Marine division. So, all of the units we have in California, Arizona, Oregon, like, around that area, I was chosen out of all of those kids, and so were the other kids, and then we were brought there,” Kehoe said.

She said she could not take it all in until after the fact but was grateful to be a part of it.

When asked what she has learned throughout her experience, Kehoe said she has been able to come out of her shell because of Young Marines.

“But being young and going on the trip, I was able to really acknowledge what the value of the trip that I was going on. So, I was able to explore it to its fullest, because I knew that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that was given to me,” Kehoe said. “I knew that if I didn’t ask the questions, then, it would be really hard for me to ask them in the future, because it’d be a different time, be in a different spot in life, you know.”