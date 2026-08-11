Driscoll announces run for City Council, District 5 

News release

When Kelvin Driscoll announced his campaign for Santa Clarita City Council, District 5, he set out to build a campaign rooted in listening, collaboration, and practical solutions for the issues that matter most to residents, according to a news release from his campaign.

“Just months later, that vision has earned the support of one of the broadest and most diverse coalitions in the race,” the release said.

The campaign launched with endorsements from Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and “other respected public leaders who recognized Driscoll’s record of nonprofit leadership, public service, and bringing people together to solve complex challenges,” the release said.

Five Santa Clarita Valley education leaders — including trustees from the William S. Hart Union High School District, College of the Canyons, Saugus Union School District, and Newhall School District — have endorsed Driscoll, the release said.

Most recently, organized labor added its voice, with endorsements from the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11, UA Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 761, and UA Sprinkler Fitters Local 709.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the confidence these leaders have placed in our campaign,” Driscoll said in the release. “Whether they’re educating our children, representing working families, serving in public office, or building the infrastructure our communities depend on, they’ve dedicated their lives to making communities stronger. I’m honored they’ve chosen to stand with us.”

Driscoll added the campaign’s growing support reflects a shared commitment to the priorities residents raise most often: keeping neighborhoods safe, guiding growth responsibly, improving traffic and infrastructure, supporting local businesses, and ensuring District 5 receives the investment and attention it deserves.

“This campaign has never been about endorsements alone,” Driscoll said in the release. “It’s about building a stronger District 5 and a stronger Santa Clarita. Every conversation I’ve had with residents comes back to the same idea: people want a councilmember who is accessible, accountable, and focused on getting things done. That’s the kind of leadership I’ll bring to City Hall.”

With the November election approaching, Driscoll said the campaign will continue meeting with residents throughout District 5 while expanding a coalition that reflects every part of the community.

“Our campaign is bringing together people from different backgrounds because they believe in the same goal: a safer, stronger, and more connected Santa Clarita,” Driscoll said in the release. “If we invest in our neighborhoods, support working families and local businesses, and make thoughtful decisions about our future, District 5 can become an even better place to live, work, and build a life.”