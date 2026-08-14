2026 girls’ volleyball season preview  

The summer break is over, and the girls’ volleyball season has begun across the Santa Clarita Valley, with teams bringing up new talent, eyeing a playoff push, and fighting for their respective league crowns.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the start of the 2026 league volleyball season:

Editor’s note: Teams are listed in order of their Foothill League finish in 2025, followed by Trinity Classical Academy, Santa Clarita Christian School, and Legacy Christian Academy, which all compete in their respective leagues.

West Ranch aiming for Foothill League repeat

Last season, the Wildcats were one set victory away from being named champions of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section.

After an off season of reflection and retooling, West Ranch head coach Jamey Ker believes this year’s team can make a run at CIF again and be one of the programs to win big in the 2026 season.

“Our goals are always the same at West Ranch: Win league and CIF and make a legitimate run in State,” Ker said. “I believe we are one of the top teams in our league and we have a stacked [schedule] out of our league competition.”

The Wildcats return junior opposite hitter Devyn Kobe, expected to be a key player who will lead West Ranch after making the commitment to play collegiate volleyball at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, according to Ker.

Emma McEwan and Jade Fedenkoff were also named as promising newcomers, who Ker believes will have breakout seasons.

“While both were on the varsity roster last season, neither saw the court much,” Ker said. “But both will be starters this season and are expected to make a huge impact.”

The Wildcats open the Foothill League season on Sept. 3 at West Ranch High School against the visiting Castaic Coyotes with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

New year, same expectations at Saugus

It’s a new season, but this season’s expectations are the same for the Saugus Centurions: a challenge for a league title.

After the Centurions finished as runners-up in last season’s Foothill League finish, Saugus head coach Zach Ambrose is eager to hit the court after only graduating two starters from last year’s lineup.

“Only losing two starters from last season we are looking for growth from the multitude of returners,” Ambrose said. “Saugus is looking to challenge for a league title, and continue the deep runs in playoffs we had over the last handful of years.”

Junior opposite hitter Valeria Mejia returns for her third year on varsity and was named by Ambrose as a key server and passer to set up the offense.

She’ll be joined by senior opposite Kimora Hogains and sophomore Chasiah Omoregioe, two players who earned all-league honors in the 2025 season.

As for newcomers, sophomore Charlottter Bird will add some needed height in the middle blocker position and help out the defense, according to Ambrose.

The Centurions open the Foothill League season on Sept. 1 on the road at Canyon High School against the Cowboys with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Canyon eyeing strong 2026 season

After graduating a few key players last season, head coach Samantha Holcombe is looking for the 2026 season to be about growth for her younger players.

As the Cowboys tackle the preseason part of their schedule, the team is looking for the likes of senior captain opposite hitter Marli Magee and senior Kenzie Zimmardi-Losey to lead the team. Also returning are senior setters Mia Alcalde and Bri Webb.

“We hope to play well during our preseason games that help us get ready for our very competitive league,” Holcombe said. “I think we always have the goal to try and prepare ourselves for making the playoffs. We lost some key players from last year’s team, but I’m excited to see how the new and returning girls work together to find success.”

The Cowboys open the Foothill League season on Sept. 1 at home at Canyon High School against the visiting Saugus Centurions with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Valencia loaded and ready for more

The Valencia Vikings are back this season and ready to tackle the season ahead.

After a loss to Bishop Alemany, the Vikings responded with a win over Trinity Classical Academy.

The likes of senior opposite hitter Kayla Rust, juniors Faith Hilton and Nyla Willstead and Mai’ana Untalan are all players head coach Krisin Dolan plans to count on throughout the year.

Also returning for the Vikings this season is senior outside hitter Elise Taoatao, who will split playing time and attacks on the court alongside Rust.

With a mix of senior leadership and upcoming juniors, the sky is the limit for the year’s Valencia team as the Vikings eye their first Foothill League title since 2017

The Vikings open the Foothill League season on Sept. 1 at Hart High School in a matchup against the Hawks with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Castaic ready to make a deep playoff push

Last season, the Coyotes set the benchmark when the team achieved its first-ever appearance in the playoffs.

Head coach Taylor Schubert returns to the team for another year and has some returning talent from last season’s roster back again for 2026.

This year, the Coyotes return key players in senior outside hitter Bella Flores, who will take over a bigger role on the team after the departures of Claudia Martinez and Arielle Greene.

Senior Leyla Buela also returns to the team after ending last season with an all-Foothill League honorable mention. And with the return of sophomores Amelia Conner and Allesandra Lewis, two players who were freshman on last year’s team, the team has a mix of senior leadership and new faces to make another playoff push.

The Coyotes open the Foothill League season on Sept. 3 at West Ranch High School with a matchup against the Wildcats with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Hart looking for bounceback season

In the past two seasons, the Hawks have a combined 11 wins.

This year, head coach Mary Irilian believes the team can exceed that number in one season and beyond as the Hawks eye a bounceback season with key returners and newcomers.

Sophomore setter Catherine Brill returns for the Hawks this season along with senior Jaslene Piedra and Amelia Francisco, a senior outside hitter who Irilian said will complement the offense.

As for newcomers, the Hawks bring in Grace Monterrosa, who’s a sophomore libero, and Emmalee Carrilo. Irilian is excited to see both of them make a difference.

“Our goal every season is to win the league, so we strive for that. Looking to make playoffs this season as our young players have more growth and experience at this level,” Irilian said. “Overall, with a lot of young players we hope to build good chemistry and connections so we can trust each other and work together to achieve our individual and personal goals.”

The Hawks open the Foothill League season on Sept. 1 at home at Hart High School against the visiting Valencia Vikings with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Golden Valley pushing for playoff bid

Last season, the Golden Valley Grizzlies were in rebuild mode while also embracing the youth movement in their program with underclassmen expected to contribute on the varsity roster.

This year, sophomores Sophia Saris, Quinn Fisher and junior Bella Bove are expected to take the next step in their development en route to a playoff bid.

On defense, sophomore Ava Delangin is expected to anchor the Grizzlies and was the best passer on last year’s Golden Valley team, according to head coach Jack Johnson.

As for goals, this year is about seeing the success of last year’s youth take the next step and as the team gears up for Foothill League play, Johnson believes his team can be competitive and make a name for themselves.

“Last year was the start of our rebuild. This year we will start to see some of the success of our rebuild,” Johnson said. “We are in a tough league, but our goal is to fight for a playoff bid, which would be the first in school history for the program.”

The Grizzlies open the Foothill League season on Sept. 3 on the road at Saugus High School against the Centurions with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Same faces, new coach for Trinity Classical Academy

There’s a new face at the helm for the Trinity girls’ volleyball program.

Mackenzie Stewart is the head coach of the Knights this year and takes over a team that finished the 2025 season second in the Heritage League and made a playoff appearance.

This year, the Knights will miss out on 2025 players of the year Chloe Horning after she graduated but return all-league mentions in Natalia Goday, Lianna Alderson and Katrina Lartsen.

All three return to the Knights this season and are expected to be key players for Trinity going into the Heritage League portion of the schedule.

The Knights open the Heritage League season on Monday on the road against the Desert Christian Knights of Lancaster with first serve set for 5 p.m.

New-look Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals look to make playoffs

After the Cardinals ended the 2025 season 19-11 overall and with a bid into the playoffs, this year’s Cardinals will look different at the head coach position.

Miranda Hedwall takes over the program and has already seen success starting the 2026 season. The Cardinals secured a four-set win over the Lancaster Eagles to begin the season. And with the likes of returner Lila Sperberg, who earned an all-Heritage League mention last season, the team is eyeing another playoff push this year.

The Cardinals open the Heritage League season on Tuesday at Santa Clarita Christian School against the Vasquez Mustangs with the first serve set for 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian Academy looking to make its mark

The Legacy Christian Academy Lions are entering their third year of existence for the girls’ volleyball programs but have a foundation to build upon after ending the 2025 season 6-5 overall.

This year, the team challenges opponents such as the Castaic Coyotes, Vasquez Mustangs and Milken Wildcats of Los Angeles.

The Lions will play a seven-game schedule and compete as a freelance team with a 14-person roster including four seniors.