Barger calls for countywide earthquake readiness review  

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion calling for a comprehensive review of the county’s earthquake preparedness, while also directing county emergency officials to engage renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones — along with experts from Caltech and UCLA — to help shape Los Angeles County’s readiness for the next major earthquake.

“Science is sending us a clear warning and we have a responsibility to listen,” Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a news release. “No one can predict when the next major earthquake will occur, but we know with certainty that one will happen. Los Angeles County must engage the best scientific expertise available – including Dr. Lucy Jones – so that we’re not simply reacting after a disaster but preparing before lives, homes and critical infrastructure are impacted.”

The motion follows new scientific findings showing that tectonic strain along portions of the San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems near the Cajon Pass has reached its highest level in at least 1,000 years. While researchers stress these findings do not mean a major earthquake is imminent, they reinforce that accumulated seismic energy is released only through large earthquakes – which makes preparedness essential.

Los Angeles County has not experienced a large-scale, damaging earthquake since the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which claimed approximately 60 lives, injured more than 9,000 people, displaced 20,000 residents, and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and economic losses.

Under Barger’s motion, the county’s Office of Emergency Management will return to the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 29 with a comprehensive assessment of Los Angeles County’s earthquake preparedness. The presentation will evaluate the readiness of county facilities, emergency personnel, continuity of government operations, and critical infrastructure, while also identifying any gaps that must be addressed before a catastrophic seismic event occurs.

The Office of Emergency Management will work with Jones and representatives from Caltech and UCLA to ensure the county’s planning reflects the latest seismic research and emergency preparedness best practices.

The motion also directs the development of a countywide earthquake preparedness initiative that includes an online “Know Your Risk” portal, a multilingual public education campaign leading up to The Great ShakeOut on Oct. 15, and recommendations for sustained, year-round outreach so residents, businesses, schools, and community organizations are better prepared long before the next earthquake strikes.