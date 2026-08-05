LASD, FBI arrest ‘suspicious individual’ at Trump golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes 

News release

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Lomita Sheriff’s Station responded to Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes at about 3:28 p.m. Sunday after plain clothes federal agents reported a suspicious individual on the property, according to an LASD Nixle alert.

The individual was observed walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities, the release said.

Lomita sheriff’s deputies contacted the individual, a man identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele from Downey, and determined he was being investigated for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department, the release said.

Deputies detained Taele and located his vehicle in a parking lot on the golf course. During the detention, deputies recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow point ammunition from Taele’s pants pocket, the release said. Deputies subsequently searched Taele’s vehicle and recovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with an additional loaded magazine containing hollow point ammunition, according to the Nixle alert.

Taele was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC) and possession of armor-piercing/prohibited ammunition (31310 PC).

Recognizing the potential security implications surrounding the incident, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force obtained and executed a search warrant on Monday for Taele’s residence in the city of Downey.

During the search, investigators recovered, according to the Nixle:

• An illegally modified AR platform rifle.

• A 1911 .45 caliber pistol.

• An AR platform upper receiver.

• Body armor.

• High-capacity magazines.

• Bulk pistol and rifle ammunition.

• Multiple notebooks containing concerning statements.

• Two radio signal devices.

The investigation is being conducted in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the United States Secret Service, the release said, adding that additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Taele remains in custody as of the publication of this article and the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, investigators presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

“Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities,” the release said. “However, this case underscores the importance of vigilance, strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the proactive steps taken to identify and investigate suspicious activity before it can escalate.”