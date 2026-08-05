Khalsa announces candidacy for Santa Clarita City Council  

News release

Longtime Santa Clarita resident, former fighter pilot, airline pilot, educator, business owner, and community advocate Bob Khalsa has announced his candidacy for Santa Clarita City Council District 5, according to a news release from his campaign.

“Khalsa is running to give District 5 a strong voice while helping make thoughtful decisions for the entire city,” the release said. “Although council members represent individual districts, every decision made at City Hall affects families, schools, neighborhoods, streets, and businesses throughout Santa Clarita.”

District 5 predominantly covers eastern portions of the city, including most of Canyon Country.

“Our community is growing, and the decisions made today will shape our quality of life for years to come,” Khalsa said in the release. “Residents deserve leaders who will listen, study the issues, and carefully consider what is best for the entire city.”

Khalsa’s campaign will focus on three main priorities, according to the release: safety, quality of life and experienced, thoughtful leadership.

For Khalsa, safety means children learning in secure schools, families feeling comfortable in their neighborhoods, well-maintained streets, and local businesses having a safe place to serve customers and create jobs, the release said, adding that it also means planning ahead, supporting first responders, maintaining city infrastructure, and listening when residents raise concerns.

Khalsa believes growth must be carefully planned and supported by the roads, services, and infrastructure needed to keep Santa Clarita a great place to live, and new development should not come at the cost of increased traffic, overcrowded roads, strained city services, or the character of local neighborhoods, the release said.

“Growth must be responsible,” Khalsa said in the release. “We need to protect what families value while preparing our city for the future.”

Khalsa has spent decades in positions that required preparation, teamwork, sound judgment, and responsibility, the release said, adding that his experience as a fighter pilot, airline pilot, educator, business owner, and community advocate taught him how to remain calm under pressure, listen to others, solve problems, and make difficult decisions when the stakes are high.

“This campaign is about listening, serving, and working together to protect the community we love,” Khalsa said in the release. “Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and brighter future for Santa Clarita.”