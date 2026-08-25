Veterans Collaborative, mall to present talk on women veterans 

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Valencia Town Center are scheduled Thursday to present Women Who Served, a discussion hosted by Secure-Measures featuring women veterans who will share personal insights into a subject all too often glossed over when discussing the transition to civilian life, said a news release from the nonprofit collaborative.

“Hear their stories and gain insight into the transition, identity, and unique challenges women veterans face during and after their service,” the release said.

According to the release, participants will learn how to:

Understand the unique experiences and challenges faced by women veterans.

Recognize common misconceptions and barriers women veterans encounter.

Build trust through effective communication and engagement strategies.

Identify appropriate resources for veterans seeking personal and professional support.

Gain greater awareness of issues affecting women veterans in civilian life.

Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. and the presentation runs 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3434 (on the Patios), Valencia.

The event is open to everyone, including veterans, community members, and those who work or volunteer with veterans. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting SCV-VETS.org.