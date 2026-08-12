Cooper announces campaign for re-election to SCV Water Agency board 

News release

Bill Cooper has announced his campaign for re-election to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors, representing Division 1, in the Nov. 3 election.

“Santa Clarita families and businesses depend on safe, reliable and affordable water every day. But drought, changing state regulations, aging infrastructure, water quality concerns and future growth continue to create challenges for the community,” said a news release from his campaign. “Cooper believes meeting those challenges requires proven water experience and long-term planning.”

“Reliable water does not happen by accident,” Cooper said in the release. “It takes careful planning, strong infrastructure and people who understand how to protect our water supply. I am running for re-election to help make sure our community continues to have the safe and reliable water it needs.”

Cooper is a career water professional. He worked for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for about 40 years and served in several leadership positions, including Water Treatment Section manager, the release said.

In that role, Cooper helped oversee the operation and maintenance of MWD’s five major water treatment plants, which serve millions of Southern California residents, according to the release.

Cooper also taught water treatment courses at College of the Canyons, helping prepare students for careers in the water industry.

His service on local water boards began in 1993 with the former Castaic Lake Water Agency. He served as president of that board for five years and later helped bring Santa Clarita’s three former water organizations together to form the SCV Water Agency, the release said.

Cooper became the new agency’s first board president and helped guide the organization through its early years.

Today, Cooper serves as a vice president of the SCV Water Board and chairs its Engineering and Operations Committee. He also serves on the Water Resources and Watershed Committee.

During another term, the release said, Cooper will continue working to: protect drinking water quality; maintain a dependable water supply; repair and improve pipes, pumps, wells and treatment systems; prepare for drought and future water needs; and, carefully review spending and protect ratepayers.

“When people turn on the faucet, they should be able to trust that safe water will be there,” Cooper said in the release. “That depends on thousands of decisions involving treatment, storage, infrastructure and long-term supply. Experience matters when those decisions affect every home and business in our valley.”

Cooper is a United States Navy veteran who completed three tours during the Vietnam War. He and his family moved to Santa Clarita in 1972. His children attended local schools and now live in the Santa Clarita Valley with their own families.

“Santa Clarita is our home,” Cooper added. “It would be an honor to continue putting my experience to work for the people of Division 1 and help protect our water future.”

Division 1 includes parts of Valencia, Canyon Country, Newhall and Sand Canyon.