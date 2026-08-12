JCI Santa Clarita members attend UN Youth Summit in New York 

News release

JCI Santa Clarita members Kari McCoy and Justin Charles recently represented the Santa Clarita Valley on the global stage by attending the JCI Global United Nations Youth Summit in New York City, joining young leaders from around the world to address some of today’s most pressing global challenges, according to a news release from JCI.

Hosted in partnership with the United Nations, the summit brought together delegates from dozens of countries to collaborate on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the release said. Participants engaged in policy discussions, leadership development, public speaking, and cross-cultural collaboration focused on creating sustainable solutions that can be implemented in communities around the world.

As part of the summit, McCoy participated in a plenary session at the United Nations alongside ambassadors and international leaders, gaining firsthand insight into global diplomacy and collaborative leadership, the release said.

“One of the most inspiring parts of this experience was seeing the incredible impact JCI members are making across the globe,” McCoy, chapter president of JCI Santa Clarita, said in the release. “No matter the country or culture, we all share the same commitment to developing young leaders and creating positive change in our communities. It was a powerful reminder that the work we do here in Santa Clarita is part of a much larger movement.”

JCI, formerly known as the Junior Chamber International, is a worldwide leadership organization active in more than 100 countries. Its mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

JCI Santa Clarita continues to translate that global mission into local action through signature community programs including SCV 40 Under Forty, Santa’s Helpers, the Veteran’s Resource Fair, Get Real: Adulting 101, Carry Hope, and numerous leadership development and civic engagement initiatives throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, the release said.

For more information about JCI Santa Clarita, visit jcisantaclarita.com.