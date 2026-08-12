DV investigation leads to search warrant, no charges 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies seized more than a dozen firearms during a domestic violence investigation earlier this year, although ultimately no case was filed, according to a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Station deputies responded to a FivePoint Valencia neighborhood regarding a husband-and-wife disturbance May 30, according to an L.A. County Superior Court record of the investigation.

The victim claimed the suspect had a substance-abuse problem and had made promises to seek medical treatment, according to statements that a detective reported in a search-warrant request for the house.

The suspect allegedly fell asleep next to the victim with alcohol in his backpack, which the victim found. When the suspect learned the victim had discovered the alcohol, there was a confrontation that allegedly became physical, according to the detective’s report.

The victim reported that the suspect grabbed the backpack and fled the home.

A judge then granted an emergency protective order for the alleged victim, according to court records.

A judge granted an arrest warrant for the suspect, due to the detective’s affidavit, and detectives were granted a search warrant for the home, after determining the suspect was the registered owner of two shotguns, one rifle and four semiautomatic pistols, according to court records.

In a search-warrant return, deputies reported finding eight pistols, two shotguns, a rifle and a “short-barreled semiautomatic AR-15-style rifle with no distinguishable branding” that was listed as a majority kit or ghost gun.

The D.A.’s Office reported Tuesday it ultimately declined filing criminal charges in the incident on June 11 due to a lack of evidence, according to a statement.