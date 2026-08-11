Hart district welcomes students back to school  

Excitement, nervousness and anticipation were many of the emotions running through returning William S. Hart Union High School District students on Tuesday morning, as they trickled onto campuses across the Santa Clarita Valley for the first day of school.

In a district that had a little over 20,000 students last year across 18 junior high and high schools, teachers, principals and people who make up the school communities welcomed students with open arms to begin the year on a high note.

At Golden Valley High School, students were greeted by chants from the school’s cheerleading team and live music from the marching band as returning and new students entered the main gate on campus.

Senior cheerleader Lilyana Doukas and 11th grader Mekayla Lomel both shared excitement to return to school with a few goals in mind to make the year a memorable one.

“I’m feeling very bittersweet. It’s my last first day and I’m also really excited to see what the year has to bring,” Doukas said, adding that one of her biggest goals this year was to strive to get straight As and pass all her Advanced Placement exams to then head off to either College of the Canyons or University of California, Irvine.

Students are welcomed by Golden Valley High School cheerleaders at the main entrance of campus on the first day of school on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

For Lomel, she was hoping to pass all her classes and learn to avoid procrastination better.

Golden Valley High School Principal Jennifer Ambrose was assisting with checking in students who may have missed the enrollment period for the school year by the school’s gymnasium.

As she took a pause from greeting incoming students, she noted that Golden Valley High has almost 1,900 students with about 480 who were incoming freshmen.

As they welcomed students back, staff participated in professional development and a new block was scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays to give students more opportunities to engage with teachers and receive guidance throughout the day.

“I’m super excited to see how this works,” Ambrose said. “That will allow our students to be more successful. We’re trying to continue to grow on what we already do in order toreach our students in a more productive way.”

Ambrose said providing more opportunities for students to connect with their teachers in subjects they may be struggling with is crucial, especially because students may have other obligations outside of school, such as sports, jobs or extracurricular activities.

Before the 8:30 a.m. bell rang to send off students to their first class of the day, sisters Vivian Imai and Victoria Imai were getting their picture taken in front of a large banner that read “Welcome to Golden Valley” right by the main entrance of the school.

The Golden Valley High School band performs on campus on the first day of school ready to welcome students back for a new school year on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Vivian, who is excited to enter her senior year, said she was most excited to finally get the chance to experience the senior activities and “spend this last school year with all my friends,” she said. “I’m just most excited to embrace all those memories.”

She was also focused on ending her last year of high school strong to get into a four-year college and eventually into law school.

“I really want to make sure I’m setting myself up for the right path and for success,” Vivian said.

Her sister, Victoria, shared similar remarks. As she entered her sophomore year of high school, she was looking forward to reconnecting with her friends, joining new clubs on campus, and a fresh set of new classes and meeting her new teachers, she said.

“I also just want to do good in my classes, keep up with my grades, make sure I’m not falling back and not procrastinating.”

As students celebrated the first day of school, they all wanted to give students, and incoming freshman a message and advice as they began their four-year journey in the Golden Valley High halls.

“Don’t date,” Doukas said, while Lomel added to not procrastinate.

“I’d say be confident in yourself,” Vivian said.

“There’s nothing to worry about. Don’t be nervous,” Victoria added.

Ambrose wanted all the students to “enjoy your four years while you’re here. It goes by fast. Get involved in any, and everything you find interesting. Don’t be hesitant to meet new people,” she said. “I’m excited. This is a special group of seniors, a special group of students and I’m excited for the opportunities that we are growing for the school year.”