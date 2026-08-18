House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Gomez over alleged sexual misconduct 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The House of Representatives panel that investigates accusations of wrongdoing against members is probing Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, over alleged sexual misconduct.

The House Ethics Committee said in a Monday statement that it is reviewing allegations that Gomez, 51, “may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer in violation of clause 18(b) of the Code.”

The panel noted that the investigation does not mean any violation has occurred.

“No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with committee rules,” it said.

The House’s code states that members “may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the member” or who is an employee of a committee on which the member sits. It also says that members “may not engage in unwelcome sexual advances or conduct towards another member, delegate, resident commissioner, officer, or employee of the House.”

Gomez, who has represented California’s 34th Congressional District since 2017, said in a statement provided to media outlets that “years ago, I made personal mistakes outside of my marriage.”

He added: “Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House Ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most.”

He apologized to his wife, friends and constituents.

“I appreciate the committee’s statement that the existence of an inquiry does not itself indicate that any violation occurred,” Gomez said. “I respect the committee’s process and am confident that a full and impartial review of the facts will bear that out. I stand ready to cooperate with the Ethics Committee inquiry and provide it with whatever information it might need.”

The House Ethics Committee is empowered to investigate allegations of misconduct and recommend to the House punitive action based on the results of the investigations. The panel, composed of five members from each party and staffed with nonpartisan staffers, also reviews financial disclosures provided by members and candidates, and offers ethics training to members and House employees.

The committee earlier in August recommended the House censure Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., after finding Edwards, 65, acted unprofessionally and inappropriately toward female aides in his office. Edwards, who denied wrongdoing, later opted against running for another term.