House in flames, cause unknown  

A house was engulfed in flames on the 26500 block of Mistletoe Court in Valencia on Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11:52 a.m., arriving four minutes later, and confirmed it as a working fire at 11:57 a.m., according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

The house was still burning at 12:22 p.m.; however, the knockdown of the fire was only a minute later, according to Tieu.

There was no immediate information about what caused the fire and where it started in the house, Tieu added.

There were no reported transports, Tieu said around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

First responder radio dispatch traffic indicated that it appeared the fire was mainly in the garage but may have spread to the attic.

Firefighters and first responders responded to a fire on the 26500 block of Mistletoe Court in Valencia on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal