Showcasing cosplay and fashion through Comic-Con 

Sean Quinn has always been into all things fashion, costume designs and art.

Having worked as a theatrical costumer professionally for 10 years, Quinn participated for a second time at San Diego Comic-Con’s “Her Universe” on July 23 — the 12th annual showcase combining both fandom and fashion.

“I grew up watching ‘Project Runway,’ and that was a huge influence on me as a kid. I loved the art behind clothes and expressing yourself through what you are wearing. When I was in college for theater, I was taken under the wing of the costume designer, and after graduation, I worked as a theatrical costumer professionally for 10 years,” Quinn said in an email The Signal. “I started making my own clothes when I wanted something fabulous to wear, but finding something my size was more difficult than making it myself. So much of what I design is themed or inspired by movies, characters, and stories I am passionate about. I think that is why DC is so wonderfully suited for fashion.”

The show was inspired by DC Comics — and according to Quinn, DC’s characters create inspiration due to the “gritty characters, incredible visuals and great stories.”

“My look is inspired by Harley Quinn. In her animated series on HBO, the Joker forces her to put on her black and red clownsuit so he can ridicule her. I can relate to how she felt in that moment, and I wanted to reclaim her clown suit to empower her,” Quinn wrote. “Using my background in historical costuming and Harley’s history as a harlequin, I wanted to bring the clown to couture. I am very inspired by color and silhouette. I love designers like Robert Wun, Viktor and Rolf, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Bob Mackie — designers who aren’t afraid to clash patterns, play with color, and make big statements on the runway.”

Quinn has been applying to the show since 2021, but finally competed in 2024 after three consecutive years of rejection.

“I knew I really wanted this, so I started sharing my fashion and cosplay on social media. I try to use it as a portfolio. I went to the portfolio review that Her Universe hosts at Wondercon, and it was with their feedback that I was able to strengthen my submission and get into the show in 2024. I think the determination to make things and design just for fun, and getting better and stronger each project, led me to being a good candidate for the show, and ready to bring my fashion to life when selected,” Quinn wrote.

Having participated in the show in 2024 with a look inspired by “Barbie,” Quinn knew what to expect this time around.

“This year I felt more ready for it. The show is a competition, but you wouldn’t know it from the group of designers. The community I have found with my fellow designers is the most inclusive and supportive group I’veever been a part of. It is a blessing to see a group of ‘competitors’ support and uplift each other,” Quinn wrote. “I felt like this year we had a lot of camaraderie backstage. I asked my assistant to find a pair of scissors, and three designers whipped around to offer their scissors, no question. They are an incredible group of talent and kindness, and I am honored to be among them.”

To view Quinn’s fashion and cosplay work, you can find her on all online platforms at @seanquinncosplay.