West Ranch High music boosters to host mattress fundraiser 

News release

The West Ranch High School music boosters are holding a mattress fundraiser sale on Saturday, Aug. 22, at West Ranch High School, 26255 Valencia Blvd.

For one day only, the Wildcat gym will transform into a mattress showroom, offering the community an opportunity to purchase brand-new, high-quality mattresses at discounts. For serving as host for the event, the West Ranch music program will receive anywhere from $75 to $200 per mattress sold, depending on the size of the mattress. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers can test over 20 top-quality mattress floor models, including twin, full, queen, and king sizes. The event features name-brand memory foam, latex, hybrid, and traditional pocketed spring options, all priced up to 50% below retail store prices. All merchandise is brand new, made-to-order, and comes with full factory warranties, said a news release from the boosters.

Delivery and mattress disposal services will be available. Cash, checks, and all major credit cards will be accepted. Financing options will also be available.

“The proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly toward funding instrument repairs, uniforms, travel expenses, competition fees, music education opportunities, and other student activities throughout the year,” Rod Schueller, director of instrumental music at West Ranch, said in the release.

The event is being held in partnership with Custom Fundraising Solutions, a nationwide company that has helped schools raise millions of dollars through alternative fundraising.

For more information about the event, visit the official event page via Custom Fundraising Solutions at losangelessouth.cfsbeds.com/events/west-ranch-high-school.