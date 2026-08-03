How You Can Address Employment Discrimination In Your Workplace

Discrimination in the workplace is a serious problem and impacts your health when you experience it or see it happen. Every employee in every country has the right to work in a space free from discrimination based on race, gender, age, disability or other characteristics. If you think you or someone else is being treated unfairly, this blog explains how having options and processes in place helps you get there.

Document and Take Note Every Incident

The first and most important step is to keep a detailed, private record of all incidents of discrimination. Write down exactly what happened, the date and time, where it happened, who was involved, and if there were any witnesses. You need to make sure that you save any emails or meeting minutes that back up your story. When you do finally raise the matter, a clear factual record will be your best asset.

Understand Your Workplace Policies

Every company should have an internal grievance procedure or a policy regarding employment discrimination. They will explain the internal steps you need to take to report an issue, including who to contact and how the investigation will be handled. Knowing these procedures helps you professionally move through the process, ensuring that your report is taken according to the company’s own rules.

Seek Advice from Your Union or Representative

Your union is a powerful resource that can help you, advise you and even represent you legally if a dispute escalates. If you have a concern, contact your union rep immediately to help you understand your rights, prepare documentation and point you in the right direction to raise the issue. But if you don’t have a union rep, contact the Fair Work Ombudsman, which gives free advice about your rights.

Raise the Issue Informally Immediately

If you feel safe and comfortable doing so, you can try raising the issue informally with the person responsible or with your direct supervisor. Sometimes, people are unaware of the impact of their behaviour, and a direct conversation can resolve the problem immediately. However, if the behaviour is severe or persistent, or if you feel intimidated, skip this step entirely and go straight to a formal process.

Follow Formal Reporting Procedures

If the matter cannot be resolved informally, or if it is too serious to discuss informally, you must use the formal grievance process described in your company policy. Always remember that you need to make a written report to the person named in your policy, normally someone in HR or a senior manager. Further, you should keep your report factual, calm and related to the behaviour and its impact on your work.

Protect Yourself During the Process

Addressing discrimination is a stressful and emotional experience, so make sure you are looking after yourself. It is also important to understand your rights regarding victimisation; it is illegal for an employer to treat you poorly or fire you because you made a discrimination complaint. If you feel like you are being targeted for speaking up, document that as well, as this is a separate and serious legal issue.

Take External Action Today If Necessary

If you don’t get a proper analysis from your employer, or if the bias continues after you’ve made your report, you can escalate the matter to outside agencies. This means that you can file a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission or your state’s anti-discrimination agency. What’s more is that you can also stand up for yourself, so don’t be afraid to use the legal rights that are there to help you.