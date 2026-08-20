Knights of Columbus host 9th annual car show 

The Knights of Columbus’ ninth annual car show on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Newhall brought car enthusiasts together for a celebration rooted in culture, community and familyhistory.

Dozens of polished classics and modern muscle cars filled the parking lot, transforming the space into a showcase of automotive history while raising funds to support local veterans in a family-friendly atmosphere with food and music.

As people trickled into the car show, enthusiasts wandered among the vehicles, admiring one another’s rides and sharing stories of their origins, how they came into their ownership, and custom details or original features that made each one unique.

A black 1932 Ford “deuce coupe” with original metal body and frame, owned by car enthusiast and collector Chris Hundley, was attracting attention. For him, being a “car nut,” as he described himself, started at a very early age.

Car enthusiast Chris Hundley sits in his black 1932 Ford “Deuce Coupe” during the Knights of Columbus 9th annual car show at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Aug. 14, 2026 in Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

With electric vehicles more popular than ever, classic gas-powered cars with their unique characteristics are becoming scarcer and car shows such as the one hosted by the Knights allows people to attend and appreciate the “rolling art” Hundley has appreciated for so long, he said.

“You have a connection with these cars, you know, shifting the engine connected to the driving,” he said. “Someone might collect paintings and they go up in value. I collect cars because I think they’re beautiful and they also go up in value.”

Right next to Hundley’s coupe was another Ford. This one was owned by local business owner Josh Gamboa, and it was slightly different from the coupe but had some similarities.

His grey 1956 Ford F-100 truck had a big window, which was a rare detail not all those make and models may have. His appreciation of cars also came from a young age, when he saw his father get involved with them.

“I just love the culture of them, the uniqueness, just everything that comes with them. Making stuff better and modifying, changing to fit your own kind of personality,” Gamboa said. As a first timer to the car show, it was an opportunity for him to network with other local car enthusiasts.

Local business owner and car fanatic Josh Gamboa with his 1956 Ford F150 during the Knights of Columbus 9th annual car show at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Aug. 14, 2026 in Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“People come together, they meet people. It’s basically a gateway I look at to get into good conversations and cruises,” he added.

On the opposite side of the lot was the Preach family, local off-roading enthusiasts who brought a collection of vehicles. The family showcased a 1963 Ford Fairlane, a 1979 Yamaha TT 500, a 1971 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 1971 Ford Bronco, and a 1967 Toyota Land Cruiser, with each vehicle owned by a different member of the family.

Attending the local car show is a must for them, as Dave Preach’s wife is a teacher at OLPH, which is why it becomes a whole family affair.

For Preach, the car show is a place where the family can connect with others who share a common interest.

“Whether it’s off-road, or street, or race cars, they’re all works of art,” he said.

The Preach family during the Knights of Columbus 9th annual car show at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Aug. 14, 2026 in Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

For past grand knight Jay Fithian, bringing the community for the annual event is something that allows him and others to be of service and become a part of something bigger.

“I tell all the new Knights, the more you help, the more you feel good about yourself and I think we’re all put on this Earth to help people. That’s really our purpose,” Fithian said.

Knight treasurer Eddie Lozada added that he joined the organization because it focused on everything he wanted to do and strive to lead as a good example for his son.

“A group of men that can get together, that want to work and help out the community, be involved in the school and the parish, do more for others and just literally volunteer and make a difference,” he said.