Man identified in freeway traffic collision 

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officials have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car after his vehicle ran out of gas on the southbound lanes of State Route 14 south of Ward Road in Acton last week.

Rigoberto Lemus Espino, 38, of Los Angeles, was the man killed in a traffic collision on SR-14 south of Ward Road, according to the Medical Examiner case logs.

The call went out around 10:56 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle traffic collision and a body within the lanes of southbound SR-14, according to the news release sent on Tuesday by Officer Andre Ortiz, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

CHP officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and located a white Ford pickup truck and a red Tesla sedan blocking lanes, according to the release.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of the pickup truck ran out of gas and stopped within the No. 3 lane of southbound SR-14, at Ward Road, and that the driver exited and was standing behind his pickup when he and his vehicle were struck by the sedan, the release said.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, and the driver of the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP, according to the news release.