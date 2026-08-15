Man treated for injuries following machete assault  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man Friday evening following a containment in connection with an alleged knife attack at a Newhall park that left another man with lacerations to his head and leg.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Creekview Park at 22200 Park St. at 6:08 p.m., after an informant said a relative was “stabbed with a machete,” Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ryan Elsee stated on Friday evening.

For unknown reasons, a man allegedly stabbed the victim and then fled the area, prompting a containment for deputies to locate the suspect. He was detained and arrested after being found near the Santa Clara River wash, Sgt. Mourad Kabanjian said on Saturday. Deputies searched the area for approximately 20 minutes before identifying a man who fit the initial description given.

The suspect and the victim did not appear to know each other, based on the preliminary information provided by Elsee and Kabanjian.

The victim was treated at the scene of the incident and transported to the hospital, according to witnesses. He did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Kabanjian.

Capt. Aaron Katon, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, declined to confirm whether the person was treated, stating the information would represent a violation of HIPAA because the location of the incident was known.

Signal Staff Senior Writer Perry Smith contributed to this report.