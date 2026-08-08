Robert Lamoureux | Old-style closet: Looking for a fresh DIY door option 

Question: Hello Robert, love reading your articles, learning what I can. Looking for a suggestion here, hoping you have one. There is a small bedroom closet, which has the traditional older sliding doors on it. The problem is, the size opening that it has, is quite inconvenient. Is there any other door I can install with limited wood-working abilities, that I could use? Any ideas?

— Joseph A.

Answer: Joseph, there are many options, all of which you’d have to evaluate based on the wall this closet is on. The most popular in the last many years is the barn door style. If you have enough wall space, this can be one piece that slides off to the side, though you need the wall space to accommodate for it. The second and most likely to work would be a bi-fold-style door.

All of these can be purchased through Amazon as well as big box stores, and install is not too difficult. I’d likely go with the bi-fold doors — they have more style options and, in my opinion, you can end up with a larger opening for the access you’re looking for. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].