SCV murder cases making way through courts 

In addition to a long-awaited hearing next week for those seeking answers in the shooting of Devin Marshall, there are a handful of murder trials related to Santa Clarita Valley cases that have had a hearing recently or have motion in the courtroom scheduled for the coming weeks.

Vicent Williams is expected to answer to a single-count indictment for murder at his Aug. 28 hearing in the San Fernando Courthouse, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Marshall was found shot and bleeding to death in his Toyota Rav4, on the same street where Williams lived.

The homicide investigation into Marshall’s death was ultimately transferred to an “unsolved cases” unit last year, before detectives asked for the public’s help.

Homicide detectives have yet to reveal what prompted them to re-arrest Williams on Aug. 11.

That trial is one of several that people who are looking for answers will be watching intently.

Another is the trial over the homicide of Emily King, a Chinese national who was murdered in her Newhall apartment in February 2025, just months before she was set to graduate from California Institute of the Arts.

Jack Minh Terry, who was in court Wednesday, is the lone suspect identified in the brutal murder, which involved stabbing and strangulation, according to court records that detailed the grisly scene and a medical examiner’s report.

At Terry’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence the victim and the defendant met up on a dating app along with footage that they said showed Terry leaving King’s apartment hours after the murder.

Terry has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his pretrial conference was continued until Sept. 23.

Also in court this week was the case of Gale Eugene Mortimer, an 81-year-old man charged in the strangulation death of his wife, 80-year-old Penny Mortimer.

Deputy District Attorney William Chung also filed a pair of sentencing enhancements against Mortimer alleging the victim, Penny Mortimer, was particularly vulnerable and that Gale took advantage of a position of trust, as the spouse.

On Monday, Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour approved a continuance of the case until Oct. 6, while the defendant obtains a medical procedure outside the county jail.

Mortimer was ordered back into custody after the procedure. He’s being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

L.A. County Superior Court records for Monday also indicated Judge Patrick Hare accepted waivers of time in the case against Steven Omar Rosas and Anthony Martinez Ortiz, who were both held to answer for two counts of murder, in the deaths of Brian Fabrico Chevez and Camron Stokes in Newhall.

The two men were gunned down in what detectives described as a gang-related double homicide in broad daylight at the community pool inside The Village apartment complex off Valle Del Oro.

Martinez Ortiz was described as the driver and Rosas the shooter, during testimony at their preliminary hearing earlier this year. Judge David Stuart ultimately found enough cause to hold both over for trial. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The case is expected to continue next month at a Sept. 30 hearing. During Monday’s hearing, no reason was given publicly for the delay.

Based on court transcripts, testimony began Wednesday in the case against Kevin Cataneo Salazar, the Palmdale man accused of shooting and killing Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a fourth-generation sheriff’s deputy who grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley.

He was murdered just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in September 2023.

Salazar, who has a history of mental health issues, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The initial testimony involved the prosecution’s witnesses who testified to seeing Salazar acting erratically and confrontationally in his car, down the street from where the shooting happened, minutes before Clinkunbroomer’s homicide.

The trial is estimated to take four to six weeks.