Sheriff’s Station celebrates 100 years of serving 

The city of Santa Clarita may have been incorporated in 1987, but the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has been protecting the community long before then — since Aug. 23, 1926, to be exact.

To commemorate the station’s 100 years of service to the community, the centennial celebration was held Wednesday morning at the current location of the SCV Sheriff’s Station — it has moved several times —welcoming deputies and families of present and past.

“Good morning and welcome again. It’s such a tremendous honor to stand before you today as the captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, as we celebrate 100 years of service to the community. I want to recognize something that makes today especially meaningful: We have retired members of this station who took the time to come back and celebrate with us today,” Capt. Brandon Barclay said.

Captain Brandon Barclay leads the ceremony during the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station’s centennial celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Honoring the dignitaries and other local leaders, Barclay also recognized the deputies who have served in the SCV throughout the years.

“This celebration belongs to you just as much as it belongs to those serving today. One hundred years represents so much more than a date on a calendar. It represents generations of deputies who have answered the call, protected our communities, supported families, and stood with the people of the Santa Clarita Valley through the good times and the difficult ones,” Barclay said. “The men and women of this station remain committed to providing the highest level of service, professionalism, and care to the community that we’re so privileged to serve.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna took the podium to discuss the importance of the motto “serve and protect.”

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna shares sentiments during the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station’s centennial celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“A century ago, the Newhall substation opened to serve the communities of the Santa Clarita Valley, and the brave men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have served and protected this community. Sometimes we use that ‘serve and protect’ [phrase] a whole lot, but it really does mean a lot,” Luna said. “It’s not only the physical aspect of it, but the mental health aspect of it. As we’ve worked decades in this profession, we understand that a lot more, and it becomes ever so much more important to each and every one of us.”

Luna praised the Santa Clarita community as a whole, and how the community trust has caused Santa Clarita to be one of the “safest communities” to police.

According to Luna, the station had humble beginnings as a converted home on Main Street in Newhall, before acquiring jail cells, detective offices and other added elements throughout the years.

“I often say that no law enforcement agency succeeds on its own. We only succeed if we are working in partnership with other government agencies, and more importantly, community partnerships. To everyone who has served at this station … I want to give you a big, sincere thank you,” Luna said. “And to the residents of Santa Clarita, thank you for your continued trust and support and partnership. This community is like no other.”

Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala addressed the safety rankings, stating that the continuous distinction is no coincidence.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala shares remarks during the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station’s centennial celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Santa Clarita is one of the safest cities in the nation … because of extraordinary people standing behind the badge. Every day, you put on your uniform knowing you may be responding to someone’s worst day. You protect families, solve crimes, mentor young people, and help those experiencing mental health crises,” Ayala said. “Our community sees that, and our community appreciates that. The partnership between the city of Santa Clarita and the Sheriff’s Department is one of the strongest examples of what can happen when local government and public safety work together with a shared mission.”

Ayala discussed the city’s continued investment to ensure residents’ ongoing safety:

“There is no greater responsibility than keeping our residents safe, and the commitment is reflected every year in the city’s budget. As we celebrate this remarkable centennial, we also recognize the generations of deputies who came before you. We thank you all,” Ayala said. “To every current deputy, retired deputy, professional staff member, volunteer and family member, we want to thank you. Thank you for choosing a profession dedicated to protecting others.”