Space Force expands space vehicle processing at Vandenberg 

News release

EL SEGUNDO – The U.S. Space Force Acting Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Space Access has awarded the third National Security Space Launch Space Vehicle Processing Commercial Solutions Opening contract to All Points Logistics, LLC, for $250 million to expand capacity at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“Access to the space domain is a key enabler in delivering the agility, capacity, and freedom of movement that generates enduring strategic advantage for the nation and our warfighters, and launch is a lynchpin to that access,” USSF Col. Dan Highlander, director of Operations Integration under the PAE for Space Access, said in a news release. “The current and future operating environments rely on a launch enterprise that can scale the infrastructure and processes necessary for responsive and reliable launch capabilities. These awards are an avenue to increase payload processing capacity and reflect the continued space access commitment to partnership opportunities that ensure mutually beneficial outcomes for both national security and commercial launch requirements.”

The CSO, which is structured as a public-private partnership, is expected to increase commercial capacity for space vehicle processing at Vandenberg SFB by 2029.

Many launches from Vandenberg, near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, are visible from the Santa Clarita Valley.

This award follows two previous awards of this kind, which are already underway following award in 2025. These previous awards target payload processing expansion at Vandenberg SFB and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., by 2028.

Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to outpace emerging threats and protect the nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space.

SSC manages a $15.6 billion annual space acquisition budget for the Department of War, working with joint forces, industry partners, government agencies, academia, and allied nations.

For more information, visit ssc.spaceforce.mil.