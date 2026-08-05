Bridge to Home announces new executive director 

News release

Bridge to Home announced that Dietra Clayton is the new executive director of the nonprofit homeless services organization.

Clayton brings more than two decades of nonproﬁt leadership experience advancing housing stability, behavioral health services, organizational growth and community partnerships, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Most recently, she served as managing executive director of The Sophia Way in Washington State, where she led efforts to expand services for women experiencing homelessness, strengthen organizational sustainability, and deepen partnerships across government, philanthropy, health care and the nonproﬁt sector, the release said.

“Dietra has built her career around one simple but powerful belief — that everyone deserves hope, opportunity and the support to move from crisis to stability,” Bridge to Home Board President Laura Gallardo said in the release. “Her collaborative leadership style, innovative thinking and dedication to serving others make her exceptionally well-suited to lead Bridge to Home as we continue expanding our impact throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Clayton was drawn to Bridge to Home because of its strong foundation, respected reputation and willingness to think boldly about the future while remaining deeply grounded in its mission, the release said.

“I am incredibly excited to join Bridge to Home at such an important time in its history,” Clayton said in the release. “The organization has built a strong reputation for meeting people where they are and helping individuals and families move toward housing and stability. What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside a dedicated team, engaged community partners and passionate supporters who are committed to creating lasting change. I believe deeply in the power of community, and I look forward to helping Bridge to Home expand its impact across the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Serving more than 1,200 individuals annually, Bridge to Home provides emergency shelter, housing navigation, case management, outreach and supportive services that help individuals and families move from crisis to stability, the release said.

In 2024, the organization opened its new 69-bed emergency shelter and eight-family unit facility. To learn more about Bridge to Home, visit btohome.org.