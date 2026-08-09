Tasha fire in Newhall prompts evacuation orders 

A fast-moving brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon prompted evacuation orders for residents near the Newhall Pass, sending large clouds of black smoke into the air near Sierra Highway south of Needham Ranch Parkway.

Dubbed the Tasha Fire, the blaze was first reported at approximately 4:47 p.m. and, as of the publication of this story, has burned an estimated 5 to 6 acres in steep terrain covered with thick brush and oak trees, according to the Watch Duty app.

The Tasha Fire is the third blaze reported in the Santa Clarita Valley within the past 24 hours, amid a heat advisory that remains in effect for the valley through 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A helicopter performs a water drop on the Tasha Fire which is burning in Newhall on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Evacuation orders have been requested for the following zones: SCL-ETERNAL & SCL-CALGROVE & Evacuation Warnings have been requested for Zones: SCL-WILDWOOD, SCL-NEWHALLPASS & SCL-DELPRADO. The evacuation map areas can be viewed at protect.genasys.com.

On Friday the Ridge Fire north of the SCV snarled traffic on Interstate 5 and has burned over 1,000 acres and prompted evacuation orders for residents in the Gorman area and Hungry Valley.

On Saturday afternoon, just west of the SCV, the Holser Fire in Piru burned over 160 acres with evacuation warnings issued for areas of Castaic and Val Verde.