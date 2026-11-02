2nd round girls’ tennis roundup: Golden Valley, Castaic advance to QF 

After the first round of play in the Southern Section girls’ tennis playoffs, four teams advanced to Friday’s second round of action with many playing host in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Here are scores from around the second round:

Golden Valley 9, Buckley 9 (84-78): Following a narrow first-round win on Wednesday against Heritage, the Grizzlies saw Friday’s second-round contest end in a draw at home against Buckley in the Division 5 playoffs.

Fortunately for the Grizzlies, Golden Valley advanced with the tiebreaker, 84-78, and are quarterfinals bound following the dramatic finish.

On Monday, the Grizzlies will look to play host to Esperanza, who defeated their second-round opponent Bishop Montgomery.

Monday’s quarterfinals matchup between the Grizzlies and Esperanza is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School.

Castaic 12, Alhambra 6: For the first time in Castaic girls’ tennis history, the Coyotes are in the quarterfinals following a 12-6 win over Alhambra Moors in the Division 7 playoffs.

With the win, the Coyotes are quarterfinals bound and will look to play again on Monday against the Mayfair Monsoons of Lakewood.

Monday’s quarterfinals matchup between Coyotes and the Monsoons is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Mayfair High School in Lakewood.

Santiago 10, West Ranch 8: Following a narrow first-round win, the Wildcats found themselves in another tightly contested thriller on the road against Santiago.

By the end, the Wildcats fell in narrow fashion in Friday’s second round.

With the loss, the Wildcats were eliminated from the Division 3 playoffs.

Mission Viejo 16, Valencia 2: Following a home first-round win over the El Dorado Hawks in the Division 4 playoffs, the Valencia Vikings were on the road for the second round in a matchup against Mission Viejo.

In the end, the Vikings fell on the road to Mission Viejo, 16-2, and were eliminated from the Division 4 playoffs.

Doubles’ parings in Camila Ramos and Aubrey Luna returning the ball during Friday’s second-round matchup against Buckley at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 6, 2026. Ryan Romero/The Signal

Doubles’ parings in Camila Ramos and Aubrey Luna returning the ball during Friday’s second-round matchup against Buckley at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 6, 2026. Ryan Romero/The Signal

Golden Valley’s Pavithra Premadasan returns the ball during Friday’s second-round matchup against Buckley at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 6, 2026. Ryan Romero/The Signal

Golden Valley’s Emilio Cedeno returns the ball during Friday’s second-round matchup against Buckley at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 6, 2026. Ryan Romero/The Signal