Following back-to-back losses in Hart High School’s Thanksgiving tournament, the West Ranch boys’ basketball team bounced back with a high-scoring 95-72 win over Lancaster on Wednesday to even the team’s record to 2-2 on the season.

“I was proud of them. We had two losses to start the tournament, and in both of those games we were in it,” West Ranch head coach Desmond Carter said afterward. “In his game, it showed tonight we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and stay focused throughout the game.”

Carter said Wednesday’s win was the first game that he saw his Wildcats play well on both sides of the court.

Offensively, the Wildcats recorded their highest-scoring game of the season with 95 points in the win over Lancaster (3-5).

After the game, Carter said that the team’s confidence has grown over the last few games to open the season and is seeing the Wildcats looking to come into their identity on offense.

Through the last four games, the Wildcats average 64 points per game.

“I think guys are starting to find their confidence and find their role. We’re getting a little better team chemistry with the moving the ball,” Carter said. “And I’ve seen this talent in practice, but it’s another thing to get out there and transfer to the game. Hopefully we continue to grow and, we prepare ourselves for league.”

Although the Wildcats recorded their high-scoring performance in the season, West Ranch allowed the most points scored against them in the Wednesday’s win as the Lancaster Eagles put up 72 points.

Despite allowing the 72 points, the Wildcats still came out with the win and have allowed 64.5 points per game this season.

With the win, the Wildcats evened their record to .500 in the season with a 2-2 record and now look towards the Foothill League season, that is set to start on Tuesday.

After ending last season out of contention for an automatic berth through the Foothill League, Carter and the Wildcats are looking to get into the top four in the standings for a playoff bid.

As the Wildcats look toward Foothill League play, Carter said the non-league competition they’ve seen to start the year has been valuable for West Ranch and getting the team ready for the next phase of their season.

“There’s a lot of things we got from these first few games, and it’s about getting the guys ready for the moment,” Carter said. “We’re still sorting through the rotations and things like that so this is definitely valuable time leading up to our first game.”

The Wildcats open Foothill League play on Tuesday against the Grizzlies at Golden Valley High School with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.