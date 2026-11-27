After a season-opening win over Vaughn, the Hawks dropped back-to-back games in the Hart High boys’ basketball Thanksgiving tournament, including a 70-48 loss to Camarillo on Wednesday, falling to 1-2 on the season.

“We didn’t play very hard against Lancaster, and I thought we played really hard against Camarillo. We just didn’t hit shots early on,” Hart head coach Tom Kelly said afterward. “We had to climb out, [Camarillo] got a comfortable lead, and we had to climb back. But I can’t fault our effort.”

In Wednesday’s loss, the Hawks trailed early with the Camarillo Scorpions (4-1) outscoring Hart, 29-9.

By halftime, the Hawks were down large and early, 43-19, and the Scorpions looked poised to walk away from the Hart High School gym with a lopsided win.

But in the third quarter, the Hawks came out with newfound energy and cut into Camarillo’s lead, 57-37.

Despite the effort, the mid-game attempted comeback fell short in the end as the Scorpions took the win.

After the game, Kelly said he was glad to see his team still fight for the win and hopes to make the same effort later in the season to help turn losses into wins.

“We started playing better defense, and that led to easier shots on offense,” Kelly said on the team’s efforts in the second half. “I’m proud of our effort. We just didn’t get the result.”

Hart’s Matt Brill led the Hawks in scoring with 16 points.

The Hawks fell to 1-2 in the season through three games and turned their attention toward the next phase of the year: Foothill League play.

This year, Kelly understands the Foothill League will be difficult but is hoping that with the team’s non-league competition, the Hawks will be ready to tackle the next portion of the year with what they’ve learned.

“We always try to play a tougher preseason to get us ready for league,” Kelly said. “And since league games on the road are so tough, we just want to play a tough preseason to get ready for league.”

The Hawks open Foothill League play on Tuesday on the road against the Cowboys at Canyon High School with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Hart’s Jeshua Escobar (11) dribbles the ball against Camarillo during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Hart High School on Nov. 25, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart’s Anthony Hernandez (2) goes up for a shot against Camarillo during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game at Hart High School on Nov. 25, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal