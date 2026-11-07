Blog

Arthur Saginian | It Was Just a Dream

Add as a preferred source on Google
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share
Tweet
Email

To Lois Eisenberg (Letters, Aug. 4): You’re reminiscing about things that never happened when you speak of getting things “back to where they belong.” When was our country a “beloved democracy”? When was there “justice for all”? When were “all men and women created equal”? When did the “rule of law” protect everyone? And when, Lois, did voting “right the wrongs”? When was it that all of this happened? I’ve lived in the U.S. for 66 years and have no memory of such things. 

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita

Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS