Arthur Saginian | It Was Just a Dream

To Lois Eisenberg (Letters, Aug. 4): You’re reminiscing about things that never happened when you speak of getting things “back to where they belong.” When was our country a “beloved democracy”? When was there “justice for all”? When were “all men and women created equal”? When did the “rule of law” protect everyone? And when, Lois, did voting “right the wrongs”? When was it that all of this happened? I’ve lived in the U.S. for 66 years and have no memory of such things.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita