To Christine Flowers on the recently signed Massachusetts law allowing late-term abortions (Commentary, Aug. 18): Humans are basically glorified apes that should never have evolved out of the forest, or bit into that apple. Their knack for having abortions is merely one item on a very long list of “defects” (just ask a Catholic). Tainted from the get-go. So, until you, who are also human, can prove you’re perfect, I’d advise you to drop that bag of stones and walk away (John 8:7).

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita