Flag football: Canyon’s Maribel Winkler named Player of the Year in all-league selections  

Following a historic end to the high school flag football season in which the Valencia Vikings won the Santa Clarita Valley’s first-ever flag football California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section championship, the Foothill League released its all-league selections with Canyon’s Maribel Winkler highlighting the honors.

Player of the Year: Maribel Winkler, junior, Canyon.

Following a historic season for the Canyon flag football program, the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, Maribel Winkler, secured the Foothill League’s player of the year award.

Winkler did everything for the Cowboys.

She ended the season leading the Foothill League in passing touchdowns with 43 and was second in passing yards with 3,612.

Defensively, Winkler recorded 118 flag pulls throughout 16 games and led the team in interceptions with seven.

Winkler ended the season leading the Cowboys to the team’s first-ever winning season along with the program’s first-ever playoff appearance.

Canyon quarterback Maribel Winkler (7) looks for an opening during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Saugus at Canyon High School on Aug. 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Offensive Player of the Year: Camilla Quintero, senior, Valencia.

After leading the Valencia Vikings to the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 3 championship, Camilla Quintero took home the offensive player of the year honor.

Quintero led the Foothill League in passing yards with 3,754 and averaged 163.2 passing yards per game.

Valencia quarterback Camila Quintero (1) looks for an opening during Thursday’s game against Saugus at Saugus High School on Sept. 3, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Defensive Player of the Year: Isabella Ramos, junior, Canyon.

Canyon’s Isabella Ramos took home defensive player of the year honors after leading the Cowboys to the team’s first-ever postseason appearance behind a strong defensive season for the junior linebacker.

Ramos recorded 32 sacks and tallied 58 flag pulls.

Canyon running back Isabella Ramos (8) runs with the ball during Thursday’s game against West Ranch at Canyon High School on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In addition, the Foothill League also recognized the following players with all-league honors:

First Team Offense:

Zoe Capsolas, senior, Canyon.

Alexandra De La Vega, junior Hart.

Vanessa Biernat, junior, Hart.

Makeli Leonard, senior, Saugus.

Amelia Tucker, freshman, Valencia.

Alora Glass, senior, West Ranch.

First Team Defense:

Alayna Cooks, junior, Canyon.

Genesis Bray, junior, Hart.

Rylee Prieto, junior, Hart.

Jordan Johnson, senior, Saugus.

Gianna Bazar, senior, Valencia.

Leila Barton, senior, West Ranch.

Second Team Offense:

Emma White, freshman, Canyon.

Pyper Ormes, senior, Castaic.

Shelbie Ratzlaff, sophomore, Hart.

Natalie Williams, junior, Hart.

Riley Murray, senior, Saugus.

Juliet Wojell Gonzalez, freshman, Valencia.

Kara Carnes, junior, West Ranch.

Second Team Defense:

Andrea Quijada, junior, Canyon.

Samantha Farell, junior, Castaic.

Avery Smith, junior, Hart.

Makenzie Druez, sophomore, Hart.

Alexia Aguilar, junior, Saugus.

Leilah Selestino, sophomore, Valencia.

Rochelle Clark, sophomore, West Ranch.

Honorable Mention:

Isabelle Garcia, senior, Canyon.

Hailey Parkes, senior, Castaic.

Amanii Darby, junior, Golden Valley.

Kaitlyn Mason, junior, Hart.

Ava Neal, senior, Saugus.

Isabelle Dumas, senior, Valencia.