Football playoff preview: Trinity, SCCS remain as only teams in SCV following 11-man first-round action  

Following the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section’s 11-man playoffs, the Trinity Knights and Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals remain alive in the eight-man playoffs with their road to a championship set to begin this week.

Here’s a look at this week’s action:

Trinity at Chadwick

Following a week off between the end of the regular season and playoffs, the Trinity Knights (6-3, 3-1) head into the Division 1 eight-man playoffs having earned an at-large bid.

For the first round, the Knights will play on the road against the Chadwick Dolphins of Palos Verdes, who finished the season 7-2 overall and are ranked as the No. 5 eight-man team in the state of California, according to MaxPreps.

The first-round matchup between the Knights and Dolphins won’t be the first between the teams this season. Earlier this season, the teams matched up at Chadwick School with the Dolphins winning, 36-21.

Although the Knights fell on the road, Trinity has won four straight games since and will look to bounce back in this week’s first-round matchup against the Dolphins on Friday at Chadwick School with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m.

SCCS vs. Southlands Christian

After the Cardinals (4-5, 1-3) earned a guaranteed placement in the quarterfinals following a first-round bye in the Division 2 playoffs, Santa Clarita Christian is set to host the Southlands Christian Eagles of Rowland Heights on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Cardinals will host the Eagles at Canyon High School. Southlands Christian is coming off a 21-6 win over Milken in the first-round last week, and is 7-2 this season.

The Eagles are ranked as the No. 34 eight-man team in the state of California, according to MaxPreps. As for Santa Clarita Christian, the Cardinals enter this week as the No. 23 team in the state of California, according to MaxPreps.

The Cardinals will look to start their road to a CIF championship with a win following a season-ending loss to Lancaster Baptist in the team’s final game of the season on Oct. 30.

Saturday’s quarterfinals matchup between the Cardinals and Eagles is scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.