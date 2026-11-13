Girls’ volleyball: West Ranch’s Devyn Kobe tops all-league honors  

The Foothill League has announced that West Ranch junior opposite hitter Devyn Kobe is the girls’ volleyball player of the year after the Wildcats ended the season as the reigning back-to-back Foothill League champions.

Player of the Year: Devyn Kobe, junior, West Ranch.

Kobe, who reached the 1,000-career-kill milestone during the 2026 season, led the Wildcats to the team’s second-consecutive Foothill League title and finished the year with 308 kills, 36 aces, and 154 digs throughout 79 sets played.

Kobe is verbally committed to continuing her academic and college career at California Polyethnic State University, San Luis Obispo, following her high school career.

In addition, the Foothill League also recognized the following players with all-league honors.

First Team:

Marli Magee, senior, Canyon.

Leyla Buela, senior, Castaic.

Valerie Mejia, junior, Saugus.

Kimora Hogains, senior, Saugus.

Mai ’ana Untalan, junior, Valencia.

Nyla Wilstead, junior, Valencia.

Karleigh Larson, senior, West Ranch.

Lola Van Why, senior, West Ranch.

Second Team:

Makenzie Zimmardi-Losey, senior, Canyon.

Ameilia Conner, sophomore, Castaic.

Rylin Halstead, junior, Hart.

Chasiah Omoregie, sophomore, Saugus.

Emily Tran, sophomore, Saugus.

Kayla Rust, senior, Valencia.

Emma McEwan, sophomore, West Ranch.

Jade Fedenkoff, junior, West Ranch.

Honorable Mention:

Mia Alcade, senior, Canyon.

Bella Flores, senior, Castaic.

Quinn Fisher, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Brielle Fonder, sophomore, Hart.

Leah Lee, junior, Saugus.

Faith Hilton, junior, Valencia.