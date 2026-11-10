‘Harry Potter’ scholarly presentation set for Thursday at COC 

News release

Wizards and muggles alike are invited to attend the College of the Canyons fall 2026 scholarly presentation given by English Professor Erin Delaney on Thursday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

Titled “The Boy Who Lived and the Author Who Shall Not Be Named: Reading ‘Harry Potter’ in the Shadow of J.K. Rowling,” Delaney’s presentation builds on her master’s thesis by examining the beloved book series through the lens of literary theory and considers how readers can interpret the Harry Potter novels in light of author J.K. Rowling’s public views about gender and sexuality, said a news release from the college.

Writing her thesis in 2007 when the book series was at the peak of its popularity, Delaney argued that the Harry Potter books provide space for queer readers to find themselves. Her analysis focused on the text of novels, as well as the social and cultural context they arise from, rather than seeking to determine the author’s perceived intent.

Literary critic and philosopher Roland Barthes pioneered this approach to literary scholarship in his seminal work “The Death of the Author,” which Delaney says encourages readers to consider an author as “dead,” or unable to comment on their writing beyond the work itself.

“Our understanding of who the author is outside of the text should not influence our reading of the text,” Delaney said in the release. “But J.K. Rowling makes this incredibly difficult. Not only is she writing new works, and making a fortune, but she comments on ‘Harry Potter’ outside of the novels.”

Delaney added, “When discussing the depiction of gender and sexuality in a text written by someone who has very public opinions about gender and sexuality, it becomes nearly impossible to avoid a discussion of the author.”

Given the topic and themes that will be examined, the presentation includes mature content and parental discretion is advised.

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be served afterward.