You know, it’s a bit funny. Santa Clarita has a few flocks of wild turkeys wandering the back hills. I remember there used to be an entire passel up Wildwood Canyon. Haven’t seen any in a couple years and I’m guessing the bobcats and coyotes got the dumb cluckers.

Well.

To business.

Time traveling.

We’ve a most interesting trek ahead. Throw some turkey sandwiches in the saddlebags (for those of you newcomer/yuppies who are painfully literal, make sure you WRAP the sandwiches first) and let’s head back to the pristine and uncrowded past …

WAY, WAY BACK WHEN

NOT A DARN GOOD THANKSGIVING FOR OL’ CLEO — Mr. Cleo Chavez used to live in a variety of spots here in the Santa Clarita Valley, from downtown Newhall to Vasquez Rocks. On Nov. 25, 1875, Cleovaro was blown nearly completely in half by a pair of bounty hunters, using shot guns at close range. The bold face on his life’s resume was that he was the second-in-command to our legendary pistol fighter, Tiburcio Vasquez.

After Tibby was captured in Los Angeles, Chavez took to the hills and vowed to “… kill every white person in California …” unless his friend was released. Well. Authorities didn’t exactly release Vasquez, but they did hang him pretty good. And best as I can count, Chavez fell far short of his quota on ridding the state of your basic Anglo-Saxon/Caucasian types.

Chavez high-tailed it out of California and was working on a horse ranch in the Arizona Territories when the bounty hunters caught up with him. As the story goes, they walked up to the stockade where he was working, held up a scratchy artist’s rendition on the wanted poster next to his face and asked him if he was Señor Double-C. Chavez said, (rough translation) “… nope …” and the manhunters shot him point blank in the arena.

BONUS WAY, WAY BACK WHEN — We’re expanding our concept of “local” this Thanksgiving weekend to share a few gee-whiz tidbits on the holiday.

NOT THE JOHN WAYNE ‘PILGRIMS’ — The original Pilgrims who celebrated the first Thanksgiving on Dec. 13, 1621, might have been shocked to learn we honor the feast nearly four centuries later. They refused to celebrate annual holidays — including Christmas and Easter, calling them “Roman corruptions” from the Church of England.

TURKEY MEDDLING — History is indeed repetitive. In 1789, the newly formed Congress passed a resolution for a day to be set aside to celebrate the Constitution. Many opposed, saying the federal government was meddling in an individual states matter. Thomas Jefferson ignored Thanksgiving his eight years in office, calling it a “Monarchical practice.”

THANKS FOR THANKSGIVING, SARAH — We have Mrs. Sarah Hale, editor of, “Godey’s Lady Book,” to thank for our modern Thanksgiving binge-fest. She spent 30 years lobbying to recognize the last Thursday in November as a national holiday, tempting the nation with tasty recipes in her periodical and fiery editorials.

Abe Lincoln finally caved in, proclaiming that last Thursday as Thanksgiving and a federal holiday. Franklin Roosevelt pushed Thanksgiving back to the THIRD Thursday in November during the Depression to give people more time to shop before Christmas. Three years later, Congress returned Thanksgiving to the LAST Thursday.

And, best as we know, none of the above-mentioned ever set foot in the Santa Clarita Valley.

NOT DIANE — This is just semi-local, but it’s interesting. The city of Compton was founded in 1865 as a “Methodist Church Enterprise.” Los Angeles merchants Temple and Gibson, who owned a big chunk of Southern California, sold 4,000 acres to G.D. Compton (I don’t think any relation to Dianne Compton) for 35 cents an acre. There was a particularly nice chunk they sold him at $5 an acre. That became Compton.

DAM CHARLIE — Charlie Robinson arrived in San Francisquito Canyon in 1909 with his family. His father would work on the St. Francis Dam. Charlie would later work for the L.A. Department of Water and Power. He made the Santa Clarita Valley his home, retiring to Friendly Valley in 1966.

NOVEMBER 28, 1926

NOT A WAY TO TREAT A VET — With us being the hub of the major east-west and north-south rail lines, in the 1920s and ’30s, the SCV was dotted with sizable hobo encampments. Joe Gray, a passing blanket tourist, was robbed of all his belongings on a cold, wet Thanksgiving. Didn’t seem fair for the aged gent, who served the Union during the Civil War.

AS QUEEN USED TO CROON, RADIO GA-GA — Monte Smith, Oscar Wilmot, V.A. Renfro and Byron Cone all made newspaper headlines 80 years back for joining a growing local movement. The Saugus men all bought radios for the first time.

NOVEMBER 28, 1936

WABBIT SEASON!? SPARKS SEASON!? — Well. It was Sparks season. Richard Sparks went hunting rabbits on this date with his pal, Andy Chapps. Hard to figure how you can confuse a grown man with a bunny rabbit, but, Andy did. Andy shot Richard. In the stomach. Fortunately, it wasn’t fatal and the shot didn’t pierce any vital organs.

CONVICTS TO ROSES — Today, it’s the former adobe Antique Flower Garden florist shop, boarded up in the Newhall Library parking lot. Ninety years ago, it was our county jail. On this date, they took out the old concrete slabs that posed as bed bunks and replaced them with cots. The inmates even got new pillows, blankets and sheets. This is just me editorializing, but I think even if I was doing 20-to-life in the Newhall jail, I’d do it standing up rather than rest my head on a goose-down pillow where 218 winos had been previously drooling. Yick. Amen. Boy howdy.

NOVEMBER 28, 1946

LAKE MIGHTY INDIANS — Not too many people know that Hart High sits atop a veritable fresh water lake. Just 70 feet below the campus is the aquifer. A pump installed by the fledgling district gushed out an easy 200 gallons per minute.

TAKING CARE OF ‘BIDNETH’ — Sixty august Castaicians gathered at the La Torre Restaurant to form the first chamber of commerce in our northernmost township.

TAKING CARE OF STUDENTS — Same week, 43 parents formed the first high school PTA board for Hart.

NOVEMBER 28, 1956

GARBAGE CZAR. GREAT BAND NAME. — Hart Park nearly had a huge trash dump as their next door neighbor. Garbage czar Louis Visco somehow managed to overturn a zoning board ruling (cough into hand, “BRIBE!!!”) (for legal purposes, follow up with, “SATIRE!!”) and the county Regional Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to an 83-acre garbage dump in Railroad Canyon. My ex-father-in-law, Walt Wayman, led the committee that would later defeat the grand opening of the Visco Dump. Walt had the ranch adjoining the proposed refuse conservatory. Alas, that wonderful spread is now yuppie concentration camp condos on Newhall Avenue.

ADIOS, AL — Despite coaching the SCV’s most famous athlete and legendary Super Bowl quarterback, Joe Kapp, Al Lewis was fired as Hart High’s gridiron mentor. Alas, poor Al. His record for the 1956 season could only be improved. He was 0 for Everything.

NOT MUCH OF A STRETCH — Visiting pastor Harold Walker spoke to a Protestant congregation a seven decades back this week on the theme of, you guessed it, “Thanksgiving.” What are the odds?

NOVEMBER 28, 1966

LITERALLY, IN A DOUBLE FOG — Sterling Tremaine made a series of bad calls and his last was fatal. First, he celebrated at a coffee shop with a few drinks. He and his wife pulled off old Highway 99 to sleep in their pick-up. Sterling woke up in the middle of the night in the midst of a rare SCV tule fog so thick, you couldn’t see 10 feet in front of you. He started wandering, on foot, in the middle of the freeway and was fatally struck by a motorist.

RONNIE RULES, TOM LOWE DROOLS — The Newhall Land & Farming Co. president Tom Lowe sent a lengthy and sharp letter to Signal owner Scott Newhall. Seems Tom didn’t like Scott not endorsing actor Ronald Reagan for governor, nor did he like Scotty trying to call the entire region the “Valencia Valley.” Tom also didn’t like Scott’s attacks on county tax assessor, Phillip Watson, who would later be indicted on a host of felonies.

THAT’S A LOT TO PAY FOR A COWBOY — Folks were asking, rightly so, why the William S. Hart Union High School District paid nearly $600,000 for a 44-acre parcel of land to build the future Canyon High School. The property was valued at EIGHT TIMES the market value — $75,000.

NOVEMBER 28, 1976

HEY! MY NEIGHBOR’S A GUN-TOTING TERRORIST/HEIRESS!!! — On this date, kidnap victim, San Francisco future zillionaire and possible member of the nut job group, the Symbionese Liberation Army, Patricia Hearst was released on $1.5 million bond to her parents. Patty was spotted living for a time in Placerita Canyon during her capture. In her defense, not once did she drop by for coffee or ammo …

BYE-BYE BIRDIE — Groundbreaking for a new housing development, Country Way Estates, resulted in tens of thousands of Acton residents being evicted. The former citizens were moved to the San Joaquin Valley. They weren’t yuppies or even ranchers. They were turkeys. Their former home was the Huntsinger Ranch, one of the world’s largest providers of Thanksgiving gobblers.

FROM TURKEYS TO ELEPHANTS — On this date, a full-grown pachyderm caused locals to rubberneck. The tusker was filming a shock absorber TV spot at Keith Hicks’ Exxon station in Newhall.

NOVEMBER 28, 1986

A WHOLE NEW MEANING TO THE TERM, ‘MOBILE HOME’ — Developer Jack Shine tried to build 1,300 “luxury” homes in Placerita Canyon along with an 18-hole golf course. The massive development, on 1,300 acres, would be adjacent to the Walt Disney movie ranch. A small problem arose, delicately phrased by a Shine planner: “Hillsides in the area are subject to geotechnical problems.” Or, in English: “landslides.” Santa Fe Ranch was never built. Eeesh and foof. I remember Jack once took me out to lunch to request that I quit picking on him. Great steak sandwich. Still kept picking on him …

BABY MURDERER — Santa Clarita obstetrician Milos Klvana was arrested on five counts of murder. The 46-year-old doctor was charged in the deaths of five infants. A few years earlier, he pleaded nolo contendere on 26 counts of prescribing highly addictive prescriptions to patients who weren’t under his treatment nor were they sick. In 1990, Dr. Klvana was sentenced to 53 years to life for the crimes. He’s buried in Eternal Valley. The presiding judge raked the state medical profession over the coals, stating, “… California’s medical regulatory system allowed these crimes to be committed.” Indeed, the medical board waited more than a year after the first infant’s reported death to act. During the highly dramatic testimony, the father of one of the dead infants pounded the witness lectern and yelled, “They have no idea of having a baby die right next to you. And to be conned by that son of a … He sent me home with a dying baby, and he knew it. As far as I’m concerned, that’s just like sticking a gun to his head.”

CONNECTED — The brand new Copper Hill connector was ready to be connected. It linked Haskell, Bouquet and Seco canyons.

FAMOUS JURIST — Roger Boren had been the municipal judge in Newhall for years. He was removed as the jurist on the controversial McMartin Preschool trial. Reason? He was already trying the complicated “Twilight Zone” movie case in which Vic Morrow and two child actors were killed near Castaic in the horrific helicopter crash during filming. Boren seemed to be a magnet for high visibility cases. He was chief prosecuting attorney for the Hillside Stranger trial.

• • •

Thanks for the Thanksgiving weekend company, dear friends, neighbors and saddlepals, wherever you may be around the world. See you next time (could it actually be the first Saturday in DECEMBER!?!?!?) with another exciting Time Ranger adventure. Until then? ¡Que disfrutes de un Día de Acción de Gracias muy tranquilo y vayan con Dios, amigos! (Ride with God and may you enjoy a very quiet, peaceful Thanksgiving)!

Local historian and the world’s most prolific satirist/humorist John Boston has launched his new eclectic bookstore — johnboston-books.com. His hilarious adventure/family/supernatural sequel to the national bestseller, (“Naked Came the Sasquatch,”) “Came the Novelist” — is on sale now. Ditto with his two-volume “Monsters” series about the supernatural in the SCV.