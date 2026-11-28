SCV business receives outpouring of support from community

Michael Litberg, owner of Santa Clarita-based business Neverless Construction, was working at a construction job in Granada Hills in October when things took an unexpected turn for the worse.

Litberg, who is deaf and provided his interview answers to The Signal via email, recalled the morning, saying it had started off already bad before he arrived because water was going into his client’s kitchen.

While he and his crew were working on the house, Litberg realized something was missing.

Litberg asked the homeowner to look at her Ring camera, and it showed what he had feared – a car pulling up and stealing a tool bag filled with power tools, accessories and a leaf blower.

“I had to go up onto the roof with a wet patch (tar-like patching material) and while my co-worker was holding the umbrella, I was underneath patching the roof and chasing where the water intrusion really was,” Litberg said. “While being inside the kitchen, after the patch work, we were removing drywall and drying up the water leak. We did not know there was a theft until we looked for a tool, and it wasn’t where it was last.”

When thinking back on the experience, Litberg said it felt invasive.

“It took us a minute to actually wrap our heads around what had happened and be upset,” Litberg said.

But Litberg saw a light at the end of the tunnel with the community supporting his company after what happened.

“The feeling of being backed up by humanity was a life-altering experience. Not only did it restore my faith in the good in others; it feels even better when it’s coming back around,” Litberg said.

After the incident, a GoFundMe was set up to help Litberg. He originally needed $5,000 to purchase new tools. It surpassed $22,000.

Litberg said he was able to repurchase the tools stolen, and much more to help his company move forward.

One thing he wanted to emphasize from going through this experience to the community was that people must look out for one another.

“Together. Everyone. Achieves. More. That together we good people will outweigh the bad. Every time,” Litberg said.