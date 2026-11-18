Here is an observation on two (syndicated) Mike Lester political cartoons appearing on consecutive days. The first appeared on Nov. 12. It shows two “bar elephants” discussing the election results. Elephant No. 1 says, “Look on the bright side.”

Elephant No. 2 retorts, “What bright side?!!”

No. 1 replies, “No riots, no looting, no burning cars, churches or businesses down because we didn’t get our way.”

The next day, Nov. 13, a young boy who just home from school says, “My teacher told me I was a girl and I’m having surgery next week.”

Mom and Dad are sitting on the couch and Mom challenges Dad: “Happy now, Mr. Democrat voter?”

To which Dad replies, “They promised to prosecute MAGA and bring down gas prices.”

So, is Mr. Lester one who considers that Jan. 6, 2021, was a peaceful protest of patriots and tourists? Is he implying that our public-school teachers force their young students to have gender changing surgeries?

Enough of rewriting history or manufacturing false assertions. Either he does not yet comprehend the message the American people delivered loud and clear on Nov. 3, or he is pointing a sarcastic finger at those who did not get the message.

Jack Crawford

Saugus