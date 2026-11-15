Larry Moore | Only One Focus

Just when I thought I couldn’t be more depressed about the nightmarish results of the current state and national elections, the ugly specter of an eight-story courthouse in walking distance to my home has raised its ugly head.

I realize the current City Council has expressed its opposition to the project on the site right across the street from the mall. I am charging the new council, Patsy Ayala, Jason Gibbs, Laurene Weste, Brett Haddoak and Kevin Driscoll, with putting aside every top priority on their new agenda and devoting 100% of their time and effort into stopping the hated court project.

It appears that expressing opposition to the court site and identifying alternative sites has had no impact on the state Judicial Council.

I am not a City Council member, but surely you five can be more forceful and creative. Perhaps the former Greens site sits right on top of an ancient Indian burial site. Perhaps the site is saturated with toxic waste from Bermite.

You might consider mobilizing the righteous No Kings protesters, who have nothing to protest now that the kings have left the country.

Tell them that the new courthouse will be named the Donald J. Trump Courthouse. They will chain themselves to the earth to prevent one bulldozer from moving one square yard of MAGA earth.

If you think I am kidding, I assure you I am not.

The Iran war is half a world away. The proposed courthouse is right in my back yard.

Larry Moore

Valencia