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Local stars named in all-Foothill League girls’ tennis selections  

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Singles player Maddie Park of West Ranch returns the ball during the Foothill League tennis semifinals at The Paseo Club in Valencia on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
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The 2026 all-league selections for the Foothill League have been released, and local stars from around the Santa Clarita Valley were named, with West Ranch highlighting the singles list and Valencia dominating the doubles.  

First-Team Singles:  

  • Kaelyn Azarraga, Golden Valley. 
  • Kaylie Chung, West Ranch.  
  • Sophia Peterson, West Ranch.  

Second-Team Singles:  

  • Maddie Park, West Ranch.  
  • Kate Martinez, Hart.  
  • Jean Kim, Valencia.  

First-Team Doubles: 

  • Makenzie Smith and Jiya Sanghavi, Valencia.  
  • Preslee Middleton and Melina Alfred, Valencia.  
  • Julia Lee and Aubrey Nguyen, Valencia.  

Second-Team Doubles:  

  • Aaliya Abrar and Diya Arangil, West Ranch.  
  • Amani Massoud and Amaya Malee, Hart.  
  • Cassie Neal and Makella Anderson. Saugus.  

Honorable Mention:  

  • Hayden Davis, Canyon.  
  • Aubrey Bozigian, Castaic.  
  • Pavithra Premadasan, Golden Valley  
  • Catherine Holley, Hart.  
  • Layla Sherzada-Paynter, Saugus.  
  • Isabelle Just, Valencia.  Valencia.  
  • Jia Lee, West Ranch.  
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Ryan Romero

Born and raised in Canyon Country, Ryan has covered sports across Southern California at both the high school and college levels. He previously served as Sports Editor of The Sundial, CSUN’s student newspaper. Have a tip or story to share? Reach him at [email protected] or on X/Twitter @newsfromryan.

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