I don’t often use my monthly columns to talk about red or blue politics. I would much rather use this space to share the work we are doing in our community, highlight important issues affecting our neighbors and families, and talk about the ways we can make life better for people.

But after this November election, a little reflection is warranted.

Across the country, we saw remarkable shifts. Voting patterns changed across demographic groups, including young and Latino voters. History was made at every level of elected office, with voters demanding a more representative democracy that led to firsts for women, people of color, and young people. And right here in our own backyard, Democrats made history with local victories, including the first two Democrats elected to the Santa Clarita City Council in more than 20 years.

So what does it all mean?

There is always a temptation to simplify complex election results into a single explanation. But I think there is one message we should all take seriously: People are fed up. They are worried. They are struggling with the cost of living, the price of housing, high grocery bills, skyrocketing health insurance rates, and what kind of future we are leaving our children.

People want action. Real action that they can see and feel in their daily lives.

People want to have a voice in shaping their futures. And they want the real possibility of a future where they can thrive.

That is a message every elected official, regardless of party, should hear. The political shifts we saw this year can be lost just as quickly if those electeds fail to step up, take tough votes, and deliver meaningful results for our communities.

I heard it in the community, knocking on doors and on the phones; people just want leaders to get work done that makes a difference for them.

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, we have a lot to be proud of. We saw victories up and down the ballot, with new leaders earning the opportunity to serve. But winning an election is only the beginning. The real measure of success is what happens afterward, and what you do with the incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact for your community. It’s a responsibility I take seriously and am honored to do.

In the Legislature, that is the standard I have tried to hold myself to. We have secured a record $111 million in state investments for our district, helped constituents recover nearly $4 million through our office casework, expanded access to child care and mental health services, invested in veterans and seniors, supported our first responders and public safety, support food pantries and meals on wheels, won housing funds and homelessness solutions, and delivered resources for schools and families. We passed laws to address the public health crisis at the burning Chiquita Canyon Landfill, to protect veterans and businesses from financial predators, bolster our local film industry and jobs, and support victims of crime.

These aren’t abstract political accomplishments. They represent services, opportunities, and support that make a difference in people’s lives.

That is what I mean when I say — Democrats deliver. And it is what I believe voters expect from all of us.

The election results weren’t a blank check. They were a responsibility and an opportunity we cannot waste. Voters are saying clearly that they expect us to focus on what matters: making our communities more affordable, creating good-paying jobs, building housing people can actually afford, providing access to quality health care, supporting our schools, stopping masked officers from detaining kids near schools and separating families, and making sure all of our children are supported and have opportunities to succeed.

People don’t want more political maneuvering or meaningless talking points. They need us to get things done.

I am grateful for the trust our community has placed in me and our elected leaders, and I will do everything I can to meet this moment. That means listening, working together, fighting hard for what’s right, and measuring our success by the difference we make in people’s lives.

The message from the election is clear. Now, it’s on us to deliver.

Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley in addition to the northwest San Fernando Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among local Democrats.