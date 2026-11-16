It’s so easy to fall into the trap of looking for the quickest speed to collect the data your project needs. Many newcomers, setting up their first web scraping script, will buy the fastest, cheapest datacenter proxy connections expecting high performance, only to discover their IPs get banned immediately when they run the live script for the first time.

This is because datacenter IPs are recognised widely by most major website hosting providers, and actually, for a project that requires reading data that humans can also access, you really should be using a residential IP address instead. A datacenter and a residential connection are the two major digital identity options, and whilst both exist, they serve entirely different purposes for web scraping projects.

What really matters when you’re comparing IPs?

Simply, only trustworthiness and latency are the factors you should compare when considering what type of IP address to use for your project. The bouncers at the door for most websites aren’t looking at the speed you’re connecting with, but actually the origin of your connection.

Using a datacenter IP address is like using the digital address for a business office, whereas a residential IP address reflects the digital address for browsing done by home internet users. Websites, therefore, inherently trust genuine home connections much more than corporate server farms. A strong residential connection is far better than an ultra-fast business connection when trying to scrape websites accessed by humans daily.

The case for datacenter IPs: speed at scale

If your project needs high levels of throughput and digital infrastructure, then a datacenter IP address can give you that quality of speed even when scaling up the number of connections. A massive server datacenter isn’t tied to an individual home user, and the connections are incredibly fast and cheap to contract.

For a web scraping project that targets websites with limited protections, internal data sources, or any target that doesn’t deploy sophisticated anti-bot software, a datacenter IP address can give you the quantity of results you’re looking for very quickly indeed. However, since all datacenter connections come from a limited, and well-known, range of IP addresses, they often become some of the first to get caught by any modern anti-bot protection system.

The case for residential IPs: the cloak of invisibility

Any project that targets mainstream, popular websites for data collection will require a residential, or even an ISP, IP address instead. A residential IP belongs to real people, sourced from actual home addresses. An ISP connection originates from a domestic connection point but specifically routes from an individual internet service provider instead. To a website, any traffic coming from one of these two node types looks exactly like a local visitor browsing the web.

As these points are connected to a physical location, they carry high trust scores and allow your access requests to pass through because you’re associated with an already-known digital neighbourhood that is used to regular kinds of human-browsing behaviours. To run a serious web scraping project targeting protected sites, the best proxy for web scraping is always a residential one, since it allows you to blend into the neighbourhood of real users.

Datacenter vs. Residential: our head-to-head breakdown

Three main concepts need to be compared between the two connection types: the cost of the nodes, the speed you get from the sources, and the hidden cost of IP failure.

Firstly, using a data center is cheap. The IP addresses are mass-produced and widely accessible and available. Residential IPs, however, are at a premium. Not only because of their trust value, but because you are effectively having to rent a real connection from someone or somewhere.

The speed of a datacenter IP is the headline advantage. Originating from high-performance servers, these connections offer lightning-fast response times. A residential IP is inherently slower, since the traffic is routed through actual home connections, which are obviously subject to real-world latency – the human factor of any home internet connection.

Failing IPs are the hidden cost of any scraping project. Datacenters have a high failure rate when trying to access protected sites, meaning that a “cheap” datacenter proxy connection which gets banned easily becomes far more expensive in the long run than a “premium” residential proxy which will always work at the first time of asking. Residential IP addresses have a high success rate, even when targeting strictly defended websites.

So, when is a datacenter actually the right option?

The good news is that if your entire scraping operation is focusing on low-risk environments, a datacenter IP pool would be absolutely perfect for what you need. A low-cost, high-speed connection to unprotected websites or internal sources.

For example, one scenario would be if you were scraping public, non-sensitive data such as localised weather reports for tourist attraction operations or public archives for historical purposes. Another scenario where a datacenter connection is optimal is high-volume scraping of already scraped information; if you’re already dealing with massive non-protected datasets, this connection will complete the job quickest.

Finally, it is also worth considering that when you are first building a web scraping project that will require a residential IP address, any testing and development phases of the process can be done with a datacenter IP, as this helps keep costs low while you get everything correctly set up and functioning before pivoting to a more expensive residential IP pool.

How to decide your connection type

The one golden rule for whether a residential or a datacenter IP is the most appropriate is: if the target website is known for utilising strict anti-bot technology, use a residential IP. Most high-profile websites, like Google, Amazon, and all social media platforms, have incredibly robust defences that will block datacenter connections.

If you’re starting your learning journey for running a web scraping project, or you’re only focusing on extracting data from simple, public open-source directories, it is safest to begin with a datacenter IP address to keep your costs down while building and learning how the script works.

The truth is that many professional web scrapers actually deploy a hybrid approach to their data collection: any simple webpages would be targeted by a datacenter IP, and more complex websites will fall under residential IP targeting instead.

Both datacenter and residential IPs can be useful in the same project

The important thing is that selecting an IP type is about picking the right tool for the job, not like selecting a religion that you adhere to at all times. You can switch between different IP addresses for different websites or information sources. In fact, developing a strong strategy, where matching your IP type to the difficulty of accessing the target, is what takes you from an amateur web scraper to a professional operation.

Once you’re up and running, getting consistent results on high-value websites will mostly come from residential IPs, as these are the industry standard, with high-trust connections and often available at good speeds outside of peak usage hours. The best proxy for web scraping will be able to help you build a pool of IPs that comprises both datacenter and residential connection points for different phases of your project.