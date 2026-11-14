Rick Barker | Apples to Apples 

Re: Gerald Staack, “Atonement Needed,” letters, Nov. 3.

Mr. Staack, please direct me to the part of this country’s history where people of African heritage were murdered in mass like people in Nazi Germany were. And the Nazis incarcerated and murdered many thousands of non-Jewish people. Look it up.

More people of African heritage have been murdered in modern Democrat-run cities like Chicago in the past few years than were ever murdered under slavery. I use the term “murdered” to describe some deaths of slaves because death by other means (illness and accidents) was fairly common during the time of slavery in the Americas for all people, not just slaves.

And, far more Africans were taken to the Caribbean and central and South America than North America. The African slave trade then was run by their fellow Africans, not by Europeans. Unlike the U.S., slavery is still practiced in Africa by Africans enslaving and many times mass murdering other Africans.

I subscribe to a couple of the websites where you can study your ancestry and one of my ancestors was a Scottish soldier captured by the English during a battle and was brought here as a slave. Should I be compensated by my fellow taxpayers for that?

Rick Barker

Valencia