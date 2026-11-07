Sam Steel | No Punches Pulled Here

With the latest ballot numbers being released, I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Patsy Ayala for what may go down as the most spectacular political self-owns in Santa Clarita history.

It takes a special kind of political stupid to become so consumed with settling a score against Denise Lite that you lose sight of who might actually end up sitting on the City Council.

But somehow, you three (and others) managed to pull it off by championing, endorsing and promoting Gloria Mercardo-Fortine, a five-time election loser, in District 2.

Apparently, Denise Lite committed the unforgivable sin of defending herself, refusing to be intimidated, and having the audacity not to be bullied by you three.

But rather than bury the hatchet, you threw your political weight behind Fortine.

And in your rabid determination to keep Lite off the dais, you unquestionably helped split the vote — potentially rolling out the red carpet for “Bow Tie Guy.”

Imagine spending years cultivating political influence, building alliances, and preaching about “what’s best for Santa Clarita,” only to help elect the very candidate you never intended to elevate.

That’s not political strategy. It’s peak ignorance.

Bill, your impending retirement is a gift to Santa Clarita.

Laurene, after 30 years in public office, who knew your most memorable political accomplishment may involve a bow tie?

I hope one of those other candidates in District 4 ramps up every single day for the next four years and finally takes you down next time.

Or maybe one of the Deflock kids will run. They have their eyes on you.

And Patsy, congratulations on demonstrating that political loyalty and political judgment are two very different things.

Get ready to face opposition in District 1 when your time comes. Weste won’t be able to save you.

Of course, you will all tell us it was all about “leadership,” “experience” and “the future of Santa Clarita.”

Nothing says “putting the city first” quite like allowing a personal feud to irretrievably change the landscape of this valley for a long long time. Bravo!

Bill, Laurene and Patsy, you have accomplished something truly remarkable: proving that the biggest threat to the political establishment is the establishment itself. It’s YOU.

If Bow Tie Guy ultimately takes the seat in District 2, I hope he sends all three of you a lovely thank-you card and some chocolates.

After all, you have undenaibly done more for his campaign than he ever did for himself.

I hope Lite is able to prevail.

Sam Steel

Valencia